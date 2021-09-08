checkAd

IMAC Holdings to Present at Lake Street’s 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference September 14-15, 2021

Brentwood, Tenn., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or “the Company”) has been invited to present at the Lake Street’s 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference, which is being held virtually on September 14-15, 2021.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Lake Street representative. 

About the BIG Conference

Lake Street will host its fifth annual BIG (Best Ideas Growth) institutional investor conference showcasing many interesting, dynamic public growth companies. Executives from over 100 publicly traded companies will meet institutional investors in an interactive, one-on-one meeting format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

For more information, please visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big5conference, or contact your Lake Street representative, email conference@lakestreetcm.com, or call 612-326-1305.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc. 

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic, and life science therapies for movement restricting diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, the BACKSPACE, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address the aging population, IMAC Holdings owns or manages more than 15 outpatient medical clinics and has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka and Tony Delk to promote a minimally-invasive approach to sports medicine. IMAC’s the BACKSPACE retail spine health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com

About Lake Street

Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets is a full-service boutique investment bank focused on dynamic high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Our research enables institutional investors to understand emerging secular trends and identify innovative companies best positioned to benefit. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel with a focus on building relationships to unlock value and growth. At the core of everything we do is our commitment to providing informed advice and exceptional service to our clients. For more information visit http://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/.

IMAC Press Contact:
Laura Fristoe
lfristoe@imacrc.com

Investor Relations:
Bret Shapiro
(516) 222-2560
brets@coreir.com





