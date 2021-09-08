LightPath Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and …

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in upcoming virtual investor events as detailed below. Management intends to address its recent financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, as well as its new mission for leadership in the global photonics value chain.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2021. The LightPath presentation will be available for conference participants beginning at 7:00 am eastern on September 13, 2021, and the Company's management will be conducting 1:1 meetings on a virtual basis throughout the day. Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their H.C. Wainwirght representative or Jordan Darrow of Darrow Associates, IR for LightPath, at jdarrow@darrowir.com.

Taglich Brothers 17th Annual Investment Conference on September 13, 2021. The LightPath presentation will commence at 10:15 am eastern on September 13, 2021. Investors may view the webcast of the presentation through the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2049/42734.

Any presentation materials will be made available on the morning of the conference on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.