checkAd

Diamcor Announces Completion of Phase One Upgrades

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI), (OTCQB:DMIFF), (FRA:DC3A), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") announced today that it has completed the installation of the first phase of planned upgrades ahead of schedule …

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI), (OTCQB:DMIFF), (FRA:DC3A), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") announced today that it has completed the installation of the first phase of planned upgrades ahead of schedule at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the "Project"). The initial upgrades, originally targeted for completion by the end of September 2021, are aimed at providing the Company with the potential to increase the Project's processing volumes by up to 100%. The upgrades included the installation of a new materials handling step (scrubbing), improvement and expansion of the diamond concentration system, the installation of a new electronic diamond x-ray recovery unit, and various other refinements aimed at lowering water and power consumption on a per ton basis. All items of this first phase of upgrades are now operational and demonstrate their ability to achieve the desired processing volume increases. Final commissioning and minor refinements are expected to be completed over the coming weeks.

Phase One Expansion Highlights:

  • Log-Washer Installation. The log-washer unit has been installed and replaces the large rotary wet scrubber with an aim to improve the removal of unwanted grit and soils prior to the introduction of gravels to the diamond concentration step. This item has been tested to full capacity and has demonstrated its ability to exceed planned throughput expectations.
  • Dense Medium System Expansion ("DMS"). Expansion of the Project's DMS has been completed to effectively double throughput. A full recommissioning of the system was also successfully completed to ensure that efficient operation is not compromised at planned higher processing levels.
  • Water and Power Footprint Reduced. Additional streamlining of the Project's processing plant included the removal of redundant pumps and systems to reduce the water and power footprint. Continued processing efficiencies in this area are seen as an essential element needed to support future upgrades and processing increases at the Project.
  • Final Recovery Upgrades and X-ray Machine Installation. The addition of a new electronic X-ray diamond recovery machine was completed to support the phase one increases in processing volumes. Historical auditing of processed tailings highlighted a need to address final recovery inefficiencies, and thus the decision to implement upgraded technology in this area. Final commissioning over the next several weeks will ensure that increased volumes in this area are sustainable and diamond recovery is not compromised. Additional X-ray machines will also be added during the next phase of planned upgrades.
  • Improved Processing Flexibility. The considerably improved capabilities of the upgraded processing plant are also aimed at providing greater flexibility in addressing variations in the mineral deposit and the processing of various gravel types in the corresponding broader areas of the Project.
  • Support of Planned Phase Two Upgrades. The Company believes these initial upgrades will achieve the desired phase one goals as planned and serve as the building blocks for a planned second larger phase aimed at further enhancing throughput and processing volumes.

"We are very pleased with the efforts of our entire operational team under the direction of our COO, Dr. Kurt Petersen, and their ability to not only achieve these upgrades ahead of schedule, but also deliver the recent strong dollar per carat and gross revenue numbers to allow us to fund these efforts while dealing with the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic", stated Mr. Dean Taylor, Diamcor CEO. "Our focus will now shift to demonstrating the benefits of these efforts and their potential to increase rough diamond recoveries and revenue growth moving forward".

Seite 1 von 3
Diamcor Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Diamcor Announces Completion of Phase One Upgrades KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI), (OTCQB:DMIFF), (FRA:DC3A), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") announced today that it has completed the installation of the first phase of planned upgrades ahead of schedule …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small ...
Noram Appoints Adam Falkoff, President of The Association for Rare Earth, to its Board of Directors
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Genetic Seed Operations Division Is Experiencing High Demand For Seeds
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Diaccurate Acquires Clinical Stage Sole-in-Class Targeted Cancer Therapy from Merck KGaA, ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Diamcor gibt Ergebnisse zusätzlicher Ausschreibungen und Verkäufe im aktuellen Quartal bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
02.09.21Diamcor Announces Results of Additional Tender and Sales in Current Quarter
Accesswire | Analysen
31.08.21Anzeige: Umsatzexplosion? Novavax und Diamcor auf den Spuren von BioNTech
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
09.08.21Diamcor gibt Ergebnisse der ersten Ausschreibung und Umsätze des aktuellen Quartals bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen