checkAd

EG Group Drives Miles Further With Nutanix in the Tank

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced today that, following the deployment of Nutanix Cloud Platform across its global network, leading convenience retailer EG Group is already reaping the benefits of that investment and is empowered to implement ambitious plans for further rapid growth.

Starting with a single location in 2001, EG Group has become one of the UK’s fastest growing forecourt operators with an expanding portfolio of approximately 6,200 sites across mainland Europe, Australia, the U.S. and the UK. One byproduct of this rapid growth, however, tends to be a mixed inheritance of legacy IT unfit for purpose in the context of a large, fast-paced business like EG Group.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Nutanix!
Short
Basispreis 46,88€
Hebel 12,36
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 39,29€
Hebel 9,23
Ask 0,35
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Keeping on top of a business which is growing at a phenomenal rate calls for agile, scalable, secure and always available IT, and that wasn’t what we had,” said Graham Billsborough, Group CIO at EG Group. “Over time we’d acquired a collection of some twenty or so data centers running a mix of applications, largely under invested and end of life and far below what’s needed to support a large global business.”

Tasked with unifying and transforming the IT infrastructure across the Group, Billsborough had a clear plan for simplicity, resilience and, above all, innovative and flexible technology. All of which led to Nutanix, with the company opting to build a network of data centers spread across the UK, North America and Australia, each equipped with Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software and the Nutanix AHV hypervisor. The new network would also be configured to replicate data for rapid failover and disaster recovery, with Nutanix Prism to deliver simple management of all physical and virtual IT resources from a single interface.

In order to minimize disruption, the Nutanix migration was staged over several months, but the benefits were almost instant. A very welcome 50% uplift in legacy application performance was immediately noticed.

Complexity has been significantly reduced and reliability of the Group’s IT transformed, with no outages since migrating to the Nutanix infrastructure. Resilience, too, has been proven, as the built-in data replication tools enabled the company to withstand a wave of coordinated cyber-attacks thought to be behind recent outages across other forecourt businesses.

“EG Group's experience is typical of what we see and a great case study of the benefits available to Nutanix Cloud Platform customers,” commented Dom Poloniecki, Vice President & General Manager, Western Europe & Africa at Nutanix. “Key features of the Nutanix Cloud Platform such as its on-demand scalability and intuitive integrated management through a single interface have been instrumental in driving EG Group’s business forward, and doing so through a period of such rapid and sustained growth. Growth that continues at speed and which we at Nutanix are delighted to help manage as a provider of cutting edge technologies and services to this burgeoning and forward thinking business.”

Seite 1 von 2
Nutanix Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EG Group Drives Miles Further With Nutanix in the Tank Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced today that, following the deployment of Nutanix Cloud Platform across its global network, leading convenience retailer EG Group is already reaping the benefits of that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google Announce Intent to Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions ...
Ford Names Doug Field Chief Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems Officer
HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hill-Rom ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Nutanix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Nutanix Unveils Programming for the 2021 Global .NEXT Digital Experience, the Leading Hybrid Multicloud Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21UK’s Royal Opera House Sings the Praises of Nutanix Cloud Platform Software
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Nutanix Collaborates with Cyxtera, Intel and Other Industry-Leading Technology Partners to Launch Federal Innovation Lab
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten