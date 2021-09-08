checkAd

Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President & CFO, Motorola Solutions, to Participate in the Citi Virtual Global Technology Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate at the upcoming Citi Virtual Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual fireside chat will be featured on Motorola Solutions’ Investor Relations website at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create the most integrated technology ecosystem to make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Motorola Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President & CFO, Motorola Solutions, to Participate in the Citi Virtual Global Technology Conference Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate at the upcoming Citi Virtual Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google Announce Intent to Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions ...
Ford Names Doug Field Chief Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems Officer
HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hill-Rom ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrMotorola Solutions Launches the First In-Car Video System Enabled by Artificial Intelligence
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21German Navy Invests in New Mission-Critical Communication Networks from Motorola Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Deutsche Marine investiert in Digitalfunklösung von Motorola Solutions zur Sicherung von Soldaten und Marineschiffen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Motorola Solutions Opens New Network and Security Operations Centre for Public Safety in Canada’s Ottawa-Gatineau Connexité Cybersecurity Cluster
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten