NantHealth and Intraprise Health Announce Collaboration to Help Providers Meet HIPAA Compliance Requirements and Protect Patient Data with HIPAA One Solution

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced a collaboration with Intraprise Health, the provider of HIPAA One Security and Privacy Compliance software. HIPAA One’s Security Risk Assessment software will now be available to the growing network of healthcare provider offices utilizing NantHealth’s NaviNet solution, offering a comprehensive solution to manage HIPAA compliance requirements.

Intraprise Health’s HIPAA One solution is used by more than 64,000 providers in over 7,000 locations. Its automated software and methodologies include compliance gap assessments, remediation plans, and ongoing tracking and final reports. Utilizing the HIPAA One Security Risk Assessment software ensures providers are compliant with the ever-changing government regulations and HIPAA audit protocols.

NantHealth’s NaviNet, one of the nation’s leading payer-provider collaboration platforms, allows providers to exchange vital administrative, financial and clinical information in real-time. Working with HIPAA One, NaviNet will educate its network of providers on the application, guiding them on how they can complete mandatory HIPAA compliance requirements and protect sensitive patient information.

“As a compliance software leader, Intraprise Health is excited to work with NantHealth, a premier SaaS company and leading supplier of payer-provider engagement solutions, in supporting their provider network to achieve HIPAA compliance,” said Sean Friel, CEO of Intraprise Health. “Providing next generation privacy and security software, we’re confident that NantHealth’s providers will find HIPAA compliance not only attainable but simple to accomplish with our automated application.”

“It’s crucial for healthcare providers to ensure their practices are compliant and that their patients’ information is protected. Staying up-to-date with the latest, mandatory HIPAA regulations and standards is no easy task, regardless of the size of the practice,” said Ron Louks, Chief Operating Officer, NantHealth. “Collaborating with Intraprise Health’s HIPAA One team, we’re excited to educate our provider network on how they can utilize the industry leading risk analysis tools needed to ensure compliance.”

