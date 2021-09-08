Guidehouse to Acquire Dovel Technologies

Macquarie acquired a majority stake in Dovel in 2019 and established a plan to further grow and scale the company. Under Macquarie Capital’s ownership, Dovel continued its rapid organic growth, acquired Ace Info Solutions, broadened its executive management team and workforce and has been cited as a top growth company in numerous rankings as well as a top workplace. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Macquarie Capital, the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group, today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell Dovel Technologies (“Dovel”) to Guidehouse, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital. Dovel is a leading expert to federal agencies that blends deep domain expertise and advanced technologies in the health IT, life sciences, public safety and grants management markets.

“Dovel is an established leader in its core focus areas of health IT, life sciences, public safety and grants management and we are pleased to have found an outstanding partner in Guidehouse that is a strategic fit and shares our commitment to Dovel’s mission,” said Larry Handen, Senior Managing Director in Principal Finance, the principal investing arm of Macquarie Capital’s Advisory and Capital Solutions division. “We’re thrilled that Dovel extended its tremendous growth trajectory while working with Macquarie Capital and that it is well positioned for continued success,” added Jared Doskow, Managing Director at Principal Finance.

Dovel will add deep subject matter expertise in advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital modernization and technology infrastructure optimization to Guidehouse’s complementary service offerings, particularly in the Health, National Security and Energy and Sustainability & Infrastructure sectors.

“The acquisition of Dovel is the next strategic step in our journey to create the next generation global consultancy,” said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. “Dovel is an exceptionally strong solutions provider with significant expertise in technology and advanced analytics, addressing some of the most complex challenges their clients face in the health, human services and public safety markets.”