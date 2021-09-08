checkAd

Guidehouse to Acquire Dovel Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

Macquarie Capital, the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group, today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell Dovel Technologies (“Dovel”) to Guidehouse, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital. Dovel is a leading expert to federal agencies that blends deep domain expertise and advanced technologies in the health IT, life sciences, public safety and grants management markets.

Macquarie acquired a majority stake in Dovel in 2019 and established a plan to further grow and scale the company. Under Macquarie Capital’s ownership, Dovel continued its rapid organic growth, acquired Ace Info Solutions, broadened its executive management team and workforce and has been cited as a top growth company in numerous rankings as well as a top workplace. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Dovel is an established leader in its core focus areas of health IT, life sciences, public safety and grants management and we are pleased to have found an outstanding partner in Guidehouse that is a strategic fit and shares our commitment to Dovel’s mission,” said Larry Handen, Senior Managing Director in Principal Finance, the principal investing arm of Macquarie Capital’s Advisory and Capital Solutions division. “We’re thrilled that Dovel extended its tremendous growth trajectory while working with Macquarie Capital and that it is well positioned for continued success,” added Jared Doskow, Managing Director at Principal Finance.

Dovel will add deep subject matter expertise in advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital modernization and technology infrastructure optimization to Guidehouse’s complementary service offerings, particularly in the Health, National Security and Energy and Sustainability & Infrastructure sectors.

“The acquisition of Dovel is the next strategic step in our journey to create the next generation global consultancy,” said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. “Dovel is an exceptionally strong solutions provider with significant expertise in technology and advanced analytics, addressing some of the most complex challenges their clients face in the health, human services and public safety markets.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guidehouse to Acquire Dovel Technologies Macquarie Capital, the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group, today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell Dovel Technologies (“Dovel”) to Guidehouse, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google Announce Intent to Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions ...
Ford Names Doug Field Chief Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems Officer
HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hill-Rom ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering