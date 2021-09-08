Paysafe Expands Betfred USA Sports Partnership Through Income Access Deal

The announcement marks the expansion of a partnership through which Betfred USA Sports currently leverages the Skrill USA digital wallet 1 for its Iowa online sportsbook, and credit and debit card payment processing via Paysafe’s best-in-breed payment gateway for its online sports-betting brand for the Colorado market. Both online gaming brands were unveiled in September 2020 and followed the launch of respective retail sportsbooks earlier that year.

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced an expanded partnership with Betfred USA Sports , the wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of U.K.-based bookmaker Betfred Group. Building on an existing payments relationship, the deal sees Betfred USA Sports plug into the affiliate marketing software of Income Access , Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider, for the upcoming launch of a multi-state affiliate program.

With its market presence and strong brand recognition, Betfred USA Sports is positioned for continued growth in the regulated U.S. iGaming space. The launch, scheduled for later this year, of its Income Access-powered affiliate program will support that objective as the operator will utilize a robust reporting and tracking platform to nurture relationships with marketing partners in both the digital and retail space. The program is set to first launch in Colorado with additional states forthcoming.

Through its industry-leading technology, Income Access, winner of the EGR B2B Award for Affiliate Software Supplier for the last three years running, will help Betfred USA Sports strengthen its acquisition efforts across multiple regulated states. The platform will also allow the operator and its affiliates to collaborate more effectively in promoting a comprehensive range of wagering options across American and international sports.

Tara Wilson, Chief Operating Officer of Paysafe’s Income Access, said: “This expanded partnership is an incredible opportunity for Paysafe to build on our momentum in the U.S. market, while working to support our flagship American partner Betfred USA Sports’ long-term growth and success. For Income Access, this marks another important step in showcasing our ability to drive meaningful collaboration between our partners and affiliates in the regulated U.S. sports-betting space.”