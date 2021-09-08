Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Great Place to Work India has recognized Raju Gadiraju , managing director of Rimini Street India Operations Private Ltd., as one of the top 25 of India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021. In a study conducted by Great Place to Work India and validated with employee feedback, leaders from medium and large organizations in India were identified for demonstrating their exceptional leadership in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and efforts in guiding their organizations to overcome the uncertainties related to, and intensified by, the global pandemic.

Rimini Street India Managing Director Honored in the Top 25 of India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis (Photo: Business Wire)

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged business leaders in India and worldwide to be more agile, innovative and decisive. Senior leaders in India have had to exhibit exemplary leadership behavior since 2020, including redefining business models and workplaces to suit the current needs, all while ensuring the wellbeing of their workforce. Gadiraju was recognized in the top 25 leaders in India in the mid-sized organizations’ category (having 100 to 500 employees) for his excellent leadership during this challenging year. Rimini Street has over 400 full-time employees across India and continues to hire aggressively in India.

Great Place to Work India’s research shows that workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience and sustainable financial performance. Organizations that achieve this award deliver a consistent experience for all their employees irrespective of role, gender, tenure, or level and have a sustainable vision to create a great place to work for all its employees.

“We are proud and humbled that Raju was honored this year as one of India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis. As recognized by Great Place to Work India, he exhibits the key elements of leadership during a crisis, including effective workforce management, maintaining business continuity and implementing employee engagement and wellness efforts,” said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “Under Raju’s leadership, the Rimini Street India team has been instrumental in helping the Company continually raise the high-standards for its award-winning support and service delivery excellence, even in the most challenging of times.”