checkAd

Rimini Street India Managing Director Honored in the Top 25 of India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Great Place to Work India has recognized Raju Gadiraju, managing director of Rimini Street India Operations Private Ltd., as one of the top 25 of India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021. In a study conducted by Great Place to Work India and validated with employee feedback, leaders from medium and large organizations in India were identified for demonstrating their exceptional leadership in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and efforts in guiding their organizations to overcome the uncertainties related to, and intensified by, the global pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005334/en/

Rimini Street India Managing Director Honored in the Top 25 of India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street India Managing Director Honored in the Top 25 of India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis (Photo: Business Wire)

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged business leaders in India and worldwide to be more agile, innovative and decisive. Senior leaders in India have had to exhibit exemplary leadership behavior since 2020, including redefining business models and workplaces to suit the current needs, all while ensuring the wellbeing of their workforce. Gadiraju was recognized in the top 25 leaders in India in the mid-sized organizations’ category (having 100 to 500 employees) for his excellent leadership during this challenging year. Rimini Street has over 400 full-time employees across India and continues to hire aggressively in India.

Great Place to Work India’s research shows that workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience and sustainable financial performance. Organizations that achieve this award deliver a consistent experience for all their employees irrespective of role, gender, tenure, or level and have a sustainable vision to create a great place to work for all its employees.

“We are proud and humbled that Raju was honored this year as one of India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis. As recognized by Great Place to Work India, he exhibits the key elements of leadership during a crisis, including effective workforce management, maintaining business continuity and implementing employee engagement and wellness efforts,” said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “Under Raju’s leadership, the Rimini Street India team has been instrumental in helping the Company continually raise the high-standards for its award-winning support and service delivery excellence, even in the most challenging of times.”

Seite 1 von 3
Rimini Street Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rimini Street India Managing Director Honored in the Top 25 of India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Great Place to Work …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google Announce Intent to Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions ...
Ford Names Doug Field Chief Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems Officer
HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hill-Rom ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03:15 Uhr Rimini Street mit sieben Stevie Awards für technische Innovation, herausragenden Kundenservice, globales Wachstum und unternehmerische Verantwortung ausgezeichnet
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21 Rimini Street Honored With Seven Stevie Awards for Technical Innovation, Excellence in Customer Service, Global Growth and Corporate Responsibility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Origin Energy wechselt zum Support von Rimini Street
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Rimini Street erhält den „Grand Prize for Best Customer Support„ vom Japan Institute of Information Technology
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Rimini Street dehnt seine preisgekrönten Support-, Anwendungsmanagement- sowie Sicherheits- und Migrationsdienste auf führende Open-Source-Databanken aus
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Origin Energy Switches to Rimini Street Support
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration Services to Leading Open Source Databases
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Rimini Street Awarded Grand Prize For Best Customer Support by the Japan Institute of Information Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21Die Nutzung des Supports von Rimini Street durch T-Mobile für seine SAP-Anwendungen trägt dazu bei, dass eine Ausdifferenzierung des Wettbewerbs und verbesserte Kundenerfahrungen ermöglicht werden
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21T-Mobile’s Use of Rimini Street Support for Its SAP Applications Helps Enable Competitive Differentiation and Enhanced Customer Experiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten