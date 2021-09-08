Xerox Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) announced today that the company will participate in two upcoming investor events: a 3D printing Q&A session at Rapid + TCT Conference in Chicago on September 13, and Citi’s 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on September 15.

WHEN: 4:00 p.m. EDT, Monday, September 13, 2021

WHAT: 3D printing Q&A Session at Rapid + TCT Conference

WHO: Naresh Shanker, chief technology officer, Xerox and president, PARC

Tali Rosman, general manager, 3D Printing, Xerox

David Beckel, vice president and head of investor relations, Xerox

WHERE: McCormick Place Lakeside Center in Chicago

Xerox at Citi’s 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference WHEN: 9:40 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 WHAT: Citi’s 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference WHO: John Visentin, vice chairman and chief executive officer, Xerox

Xavier Heiss, chief financial officer, Xerox

Louie Pastor, executive vice president and chief corporate

development officer and chief legal officer, Xerox

David Beckel, vice president and head of investor relations, Xerox WHERE: McCormick Place Lakeside Center in Chicago AUDIO

WEBCAST: https://www.xerox.com/investor

Replay available.

About Xerox

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power today's workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com.

For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005420/en/