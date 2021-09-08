PharmaCyte Biotech to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

PharmaCyte’s Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth L. Waggoner, who will deliver a presentation about PharmaCyte and participate in virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference, said, “We are extremely honored to present at H.C. Wainwright’s 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference. PharmaCyte is forever grateful to H.C. Wainwright for bringing institutional investors to our door so that we could present our story in two separate capital raises that generated about $90 million.”

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) (PharmaCyte or Company), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held virtually September 13-15, 2021.

Mr. Waggoner continued, “For the first time in PharmaCyte’s history, we have the opportunity to develop treatments for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites fluid without being constrained by finances or the need to raise additional capital. We owe that to H.C. Wainwright and its institutional clients. Presenting at the firm’s Global Investment Conference gives PharmaCyte a platform to continue to tell our story and drive attention to the work we’re doing in developing treatments for hard-to-treat diseases.”

Mr. Waggoner’s presentation will provide an overview of the Company’s business. It will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright portal beginning on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. EDT.

