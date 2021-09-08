Travel + Leisure’s New Subscription Travel Club Turns Expert Inspiration into Bookable Experiences

Travel + Leisure Group, a new business line from Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) today launches Travel + Leisure Club , the only travel subscription service with the power to turn the aspirational pages from the iconic Travel + Leisure magazine, the world’s most influential travel brand, into real life, bookable experiences.

The new, members-only subscription travel club, Travel + Leisure Club, brings the trusted content from the storied Travel + Leisure brand to life, allowing travelers to dream, plan, book and go – all in one place. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Throughout the storied 50-year history of Travel + Leisure magazine, there was never a way for consumers to easily book a trip based on the inspirational stories they read in the pages of the magazine," said Noah Brodsky, president of Travel + Leisure Group. “With the launch of Travel + Leisure Club, we’re able to harness the award-winning magazine content to bring members one step closer to the transformative power of travel by providing expert guidance, personalized service and preferred pricing so they can create their own travel stories.”

The new, members-only subscription travel club brings the trusted content from the storied Travel + Leisure brand to life, allowing travelers to dream, plan, book and go – all in one place. Travel + Leisure Club members have access to preferred pricing on featured itineraries inspired by editorial coverage, extra savings on more than a million travel options, personalized concierge service, exclusive experiences, and a complimentary subscription to the iconic Travel + Leisure Magazine, all for an introductory rate of just $9.95 a month. Subscribers enjoy an average of 25 percent off of retail rates on hotels and resorts as well as members-only pricing on activities, car rentals and more. The Travel + Leisure Club has an expansive array of travel options for members to choose from when planning their vacation with an inventory featuring more than 600,000 hotels and resorts, more than 345,000 activities, all major car rental services, dozens of airlines and more.