checkAd

Travel + Leisure’s New Subscription Travel Club Turns Expert Inspiration into Bookable Experiences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

Travel + Leisure Group, a new business line from Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) today launches Travel + Leisure Club, the only travel subscription service with the power to turn the aspirational pages from the iconic Travel + Leisure magazine, the world’s most influential travel brand, into real life, bookable experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005678/en/

The new, members-only subscription travel club, Travel + Leisure Club, brings the trusted content from the storied Travel + Leisure brand to life, allowing travelers to dream, plan, book and go – all in one place. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new, members-only subscription travel club, Travel + Leisure Club, brings the trusted content from the storied Travel + Leisure brand to life, allowing travelers to dream, plan, book and go – all in one place. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Throughout the storied 50-year history of Travel + Leisure magazine, there was never a way for consumers to easily book a trip based on the inspirational stories they read in the pages of the magazine," said Noah Brodsky, president of Travel + Leisure Group. “With the launch of Travel + Leisure Club, we’re able to harness the award-winning magazine content to bring members one step closer to the transformative power of travel by providing expert guidance, personalized service and preferred pricing so they can create their own travel stories.”

The new, members-only subscription travel club brings the trusted content from the storied Travel + Leisure brand to life, allowing travelers to dream, plan, book and go – all in one place. Travel + Leisure Club members have access to preferred pricing on featured itineraries inspired by editorial coverage, extra savings on more than a million travel options, personalized concierge service, exclusive experiences, and a complimentary subscription to the iconic Travel + Leisure Magazine, all for an introductory rate of just $9.95 a month. Subscribers enjoy an average of 25 percent off of retail rates on hotels and resorts as well as members-only pricing on activities, car rentals and more. The Travel + Leisure Club has an expansive array of travel options for members to choose from when planning their vacation with an inventory featuring more than 600,000 hotels and resorts, more than 345,000 activities, all major car rental services, dozens of airlines and more.

Seite 1 von 3
Travel + Leisure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travel + Leisure’s New Subscription Travel Club Turns Expert Inspiration into Bookable Experiences Travel + Leisure Group, a new business line from Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) today launches Travel + Leisure Club, the only travel subscription service with the power to turn the aspirational pages from the iconic Travel + Leisure magazine, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google Announce Intent to Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions ...
Ford Names Doug Field Chief Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems Officer
HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hill-Rom ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.09.21Travel + Leisure Co. To Speak At The J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Travel + Leisure Co. Appoints Renu Snehi as Senior Vice President of Global Brands
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Travel + Leisure Co. to Host Investor Day to Discuss Company Strategy and Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Travel + Leisure Launches New Branded Products For At Home And The Road
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten