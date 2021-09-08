Major Drilling Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (“Major Drilling” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: MDI) is pleased to announce that all director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated July 5, 2021 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Major Drilling in the course of the virtual annual general meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the “Meeting”) held September 3, 2021. Shareholder participation was high, with the total percentage of shares voted reaching over 77% (representing 63,658,766 common shares of the Corporation).



Each of the eight director nominees listed in the Circular was elected by the holders of common shares of the Corporation. The Corporation received the following proxy votes from the holders of common shares with respect to the election of the ten director nominees: