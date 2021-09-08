checkAd

Major Drilling Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (“Major Drilling” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: MDI) is pleased to announce that all director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated July 5, 2021 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Major Drilling in the course of the virtual annual general meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the “Meeting”) held September 3, 2021. Shareholder participation was high, with the total percentage of shares voted reaching over 77% (representing 63,658,766 common shares of the Corporation).

Each of the eight director nominees listed in the Circular was elected by the holders of common shares of the Corporation. The Corporation received the following proxy votes from the holders of common shares with respect to the election of the ten director nominees:

     
Director Nominee % For % Withheld
 		 
Louis-Pierre Gignac 100 % 0 %  
Kim Keating 98.51 % 1.49 %  
Juliana L. Lam 100 % 0 %  
Denis Larocque 99.99 % 0.01 %  
Janice G. Rennie 98.50 % 1.50 %  
David B. Tennant 84.97 % 15.03 %  
Sybil Veenman 98.51 % 1.49 %  
Jo Mark Zurel 83.47 % 16.53 %  
           

The Board’s approach to executive compensation received 98% approval, and the appointment of Deloitte LLP as independent auditors of the Corporation received 83% approval. The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the Meeting will be available on SEDAR under Major Drilling's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world’s largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, Major Drilling has over 1,000 years of combined experience and expertise within its management team alone. The Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Major Drilling provides a complete suite of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

For further information:
Ian Ross, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (506) 857-8636
Fax: (506) 857-9211
ir@majordrilling.com





Disclaimer

