Weber Inc. to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results on September 15, 2021

Weber Inc. (“Weber”) (NYSE: WEBR), the global leader in outdoor cooking innovation, technology, and products, today announced that it plans to release its fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Weber management will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT that morning to discuss its financial results.

Investors and analysts are invited to dial 844-200-6205 (international callers, please dial 929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. Please reference Conference ID 179886 when prompted. A live webcast of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Weber investor relations website, https://investors.weber.com. Additionally, a replay and transcript of the webcast will be available on this website within 24 hours after the call’s conclusion.

ABOUT WEBER INC.

Weber Inc., headquartered in Palatine, IL, is the world’s leading barbecue brand. The company’s founder George Stephen, Sr. established the outdoor cooking category when he invented the original charcoal grill nearly 70 years ago. Weber offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers, and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts discover what’s possible. Earlier this year, the company acquired June Life Inc., a smart appliance and technology company, to accelerate the development of its Weber Connect technology and digital products. Weber offers its barbecue grills and accessories, services, and experiences to a passionate community of millions across 78 countries.

Weber is a registered trademark of Weber-Stephen Products LLC.

Weber Connect is a trademark of Weber-Stephen Products LLC.

