MeridianLink to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a cloud-based technology company that enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) to streamline loan decision making and origination, and credit reporting and background screening workflows, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Chief Executive Officer Nicolaas Vlok and Chief Financial Officer Chad Martin will host virtual meetings with institutional investors at the following events: