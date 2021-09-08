checkAd

NOAA Awards Tetra Tech $49 Million Coastal Geospatial Contract

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) awarded the Company a five-year, $49 million, multiple-award contract to support the Office for Coastal Management’s (OCM) Digital Coast program.

Tetra Tech will provide NOAA’s Office for Coastal Management highly technical geospatial services to support NOAA’s mandate to manage the nation’s coastal resources, including the Great Lakes. The geographic scope of the contract extends from the U.S. territories in the Pacific Islands and Caribbean, and to all coastal states.

Tetra Tech will use innovative geospatial data acquisition and specialized data analytics to address critical coastal issues such as sea level rise, coastal resiliency, sustainable land use, and marine planning. Data acquisition methods may include airborne and bathymetric LiDAR and satellite imagery to produce high-resolution maps and interpretative analysis for use by coastal managers.

Tetra Tech will provide specialized GIS services such as custom software application development, data analytics, and interpretative analysis and modeling. This will enable NOAA to develop sustainable ecological, social, and economic solutions to reduce the impact of rising seas and climate change on coastal shorelines.

“We are pleased to combine our leadership position in water with full-service geospatial data acquisition and analytics capabilities to continue our support to the Digital Coast program,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Through the use of our Tetra Tech Delta technologies, we will support OCM’s mission to effectively manage and protect our coastal resources.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

