Carvana Grows Reach in Nevada With Reno Launch

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, now offers as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Reno area residents. Customers can shop 45,000 used cars for sale , secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator , purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana Offers As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery to Reno Area Residents. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers can save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car by skipping the dealership and shopping online. As the pioneer of online car buying, Carvana gives customers a high-definition, 360-degree virtual tour of every vehicle, inside and out. Carvana vehicles have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

Customers can also trade in or sell a vehicle by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answering a few questions, and Carvana can pick the vehicle up and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

All 45,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory come with a seven-day return policy—an upgrade to the traditional test-drive—ensuring customers have time to determine if the vehicle fits their lifestyle. By living with their vehicle for a week, customers can do everything from test out the highway fuel efficiency of their newly purchased crossover on a weekend road trip, to simply take it for a spin through town, and possibly even a stop by the National Automobile Museum.

“We look forward to giving residents of the Biggest Little City the ability to skip the dealership experience and take back their weekends,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “We’re confident the community will embrace the ease and transparency we offer, being able to shop thousands of vehicles at great prices with as-soon-as-next-day delivery.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 302 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 45,000 vehicles, finance, trade in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

