Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) will today discuss progress the Company is making against its transformation plan at the 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference. Chief Executive Officer Miguel Patricio, U.S. Zone President Carlos Abrams-Rivera, and Global Chief Financial Officer Paulo Basilio will detail how the Company is successfully navigating the current environment to generate sustainable shareholder value.

"In the last 18 months, we have taken bold actions to reshape our entire company and reignite growth – and we’re far from done,” said Patricio. “Our strategy to bring agility to our significant scale is working, with our operating model proving strong as we navigate both the pandemic and inflation. We are turning around iconic brands to fuel families who are enjoying more meals together at home. And we are pivoting to future growth by investing in top talent and focusing on consumer needs and our Taste Elevation platform in markets around the world."

Better Meeting Consumer Needs

In describing how the Company is driving its U.S. business forward, Abrams-Rivera provided, “Everything we’re doing is with today’s modern consumer in mind, and meeting their needs. This means driving our consumer-centric, platform-based approach by increasing our investments in marketing and sales capabilities to expand consumption and strengthen repeat purchase rates of our brands, and selectively restoring key retail activations, like our back-to-school events happening now, while actively managing the cost increases we are currently experiencing.”

The Company also disclosed that, as of today, it has increased price in approximately two thirds of its U.S. portfolio, and is prepared to take additional actions if input costs continue to rise.

Outlook

Based on performance to date, the Company continues to expect to deliver 2021 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) ahead of $6.1 billion.

Basilio added, “We are implementing necessary pricing actions to manage the cost inflation we are currently seeing, including impacts likely to carry into next year. For 2022, we expect to sustain stronger consumption versus pre-pandemic levels and maintain industry-leading margins as we effectively manage costs and continue to invest in our growth strategy."

