T-Mobile Continues to Take the 5G Crown in Latest Network Reports

We’re noticing a trend here… A new report published today by research firm umlaut is the latest to find T-Mobile has the fastest average 5G download speeds and greatest 5G availability. The report commissioned by T-Mobile examined 5G performance in four major markets – Norfolk, VA; Indianapolis, IN; Detroit, MI; and San Bernardino and Riverside, CA – and found T-Mobile’s 5G download speeds averaged over 200 Mbps thanks to its Ultra Capacity 5G. That compares to just 85 Mbps from Verizon and 68 Mbps from AT&T. And T-Mobile had the greatest 5G availability with users connecting to 5G 95-percent of the time on average across the four markets vs. 69-percent from AT&T and 58-percent from Verizon.

“We’re delivering a 5G network that’s getting better by the day. Bigger as we expand our footprint and faster as we pile on more and more capacity for our customers,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “But don’t just take our word for it – third-party experts across the country continue to recognize T-Mobile as THE 5G leader. And we won’t stop!”