T-Mobile Continues to Take the 5G Crown in Latest Network Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 15:00  |  41   |   |   

We’re noticing a trend here… A new report published today by research firm umlaut is the latest to find T-Mobile has the fastest average 5G download speeds and greatest 5G availability. The report commissioned by T-Mobile examined 5G performance in four major markets – Norfolk, VA; Indianapolis, IN; Detroit, MI; and San Bernardino and Riverside, CA – and found T-Mobile’s 5G download speeds averaged over 200 Mbps thanks to its Ultra Capacity 5G. That compares to just 85 Mbps from Verizon and 68 Mbps from AT&T. And T-Mobile had the greatest 5G availability with users connecting to 5G 95-percent of the time on average across the four markets vs. 69-percent from AT&T and 58-percent from Verizon.

“We’re delivering a 5G network that’s getting better by the day. Bigger as we expand our footprint and faster as we pile on more and more capacity for our customers,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “But don’t just take our word for it – third-party experts across the country continue to recognize T-Mobile as THE 5G leader. And we won’t stop!”

T-Mobile’s latest 5G win comes on the heels of yet another report – PCMag’s Fastest Mobile Networks – giving T-Mobile the 5G speed crown in the US. PCMag drivers traveled more than 10,000 miles, surveying 30 major metro areas and six rural regions, and found T-Mobile has a “commanding lead in 5G”. Here are a few of their takeaways:

  • T-Mobile won in 24 cities and rural regions and tied in two; AT&T won eight; Verizon won only two (insert sad trombone noise)
  • T-Mobile had the fastest average 5G download AND upload speeds
  • T-Mobile had the greatest 5G availability
  • “5G availability from the other carriers doesn’t really matter—yet”
  • “Verizon’s overall speeds declined a bit from 2020 to 2021 … possibly because of congestion”
  • “AT&T’s 5G network results were often slower than its 4G network”
  • “In 2017, carriers placed their bets on the future of 5G. T-Mobile placed the right one… It bought Sprint to take advantage of Sprint's massive cache of largely unused mid-band airwaves and turned them all over to 5G”
  • “[T-Mobile's] range and capacity will only grow as it continues to build and add equipment, and AT&T and Verizon will have to hustle to catch up”

“T-Mobile’s roll out of 5G has put it well ahead of both AT&T and Verizon,” said Dan Costa, Editor-In-Chief at PCMag. “Thanks to its infrastructure investments, T-Mobile is delivering the fastest 5G speeds in the country. More importantly, it has the most widely available 5G service. T-Mobile customers who upgrade to a 5G phone are going to see a real performance boost.”

Wertpapier


