London, England, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV) invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487778&tp_key=ec487e0e ...

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has been invited to present at Wednesday’s Emerging Growth Conference at 8:45 AM EST on September 15, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with NSAV Director, Mr. Yuen Wong in real time.

Joining Mr. Wong at the conference will be Ms. Aidaa Wong, founder and CEO of LuxFi, a real-world luxury asset-backed marketplace ( https://luxfi.io/ ).

Last week, NSAV announced a collaboration with LuxFi to launch a real-world luxury asset backed NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace, which will work directly with retailers and professional experts to eliminate counterfeit items while minting NFTs on a multi-chain blockchain network, and provide accurate NFT pricing that is backed by real-world data for each NFT. LuxFi is targeting real-world luxury assets that hold value well, including but not limited to art pieces, diamonds, luxury watches and branded bags. According to NonFungible.com, over $2 billion was spent on non-fungible tokens during the first quarter of 2021 — an increase of about 2,100% from Q4 2020 and already far surpassing the total $250 million NFT market in 2020.

In August, NSAV announced its plan to launch a Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk by mid-September. NSAV’s OTC Desk will offer private and personalized service to institutions and high net-worth individuals that trade large blocks of cryptocurrency. OTC Crypto Trading Desks offer increased liquidity (without slippage), price protection, anonymity, Fiat support, unlimited purchases and the purchase of rare tokens, which are not available on exchanges. NSAV’s OTC Desk will provide its clients with execution and settlement services that are secure, competitive and discreet. As part of the transaction, NSAV will acquire a 40% stake in Hong Kong Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk https://hkotc.co/ . Today, nearly all major crypto exchanges have their own OTC Desk. Kraken https://www.kraken.com/ , in 2019, acquired major OTC Crypto Trading Desk, Circle Trade, and is now one of the world’s leading OTC Crypto Trading Desks. The Company’s management believes that having its own OTC Crypto Trading Desk will be a huge benefit to NSAV and all of its shareholders, as it ascends to the next level.