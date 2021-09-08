checkAd

The Alkaline Water Company’s C-Store Sales Up 228% in Current Fiscal Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 15:15  |  42   |   |   

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and The Clean Beverage Company, is pleased to announce that this year’s sales in the all-important C-Store channel have more than doubled over the previous year. The Company attributes much of this growth to partnerships with several new major Direct-Store-Delivery providers and additional placements in six new distribution centers of legacy partners.

“Our C-store channel sales are beginning to grow significantly. Last month alone, we grew by almost 300% in c-store sales, making it by far our most successful month in the company’s history. This is before the full impact of any of our new DSDs or six new distribution centers has even been felt,” said Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “The Alkaline88 footprint continues to expand with each new distribution center added to our nationwide network. Recent additions to our network of distributors include Nassau Candy, Cooper Booth Wholesale, Hensley Beverage Company, Nevada Beverage Company, and National Convenience Distributors. Combined with our legacy partners, our network’s access now gives us the potential to service approximately 50,000 of the 150,000 convenience stores across the country. Between our traditional channels and C-stores, our single-serves are now available to more customers than ever before. Many of our single-serve SKUs, including our aluminum bottle and many of our flavored-infused waters, are on pace to significantly outperform their sales from last year. The C-store channel is a leader in bottled water sales with over $4.5 billion in sales last year, according to Convenience Store News. While we continue to see significant growth in our traditional channels, we anticipate that the convenience channel will meaningfully contribute to our fiscal year 2022 sales revenues.”

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.

Wertpapier


