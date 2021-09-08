checkAd

10X Capital Leadership Purchases Additional Shares In REE Automotive

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 15:14  |  18   |   |   

10X Capital today announced that Hans Thomas, CEO, and David Weisburd, COO, each made filings with the SEC reporting the purchase of additional shares in REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) common stock totaling approximately $2 million, through open market purchases made in September 2021.

Mr. Thomas reported the purchase of: 161,037 shares at an average price of $5.81 on September 1, 2021; and 60,963 shares at an average price of $5.66 on September 2, 2021; for a total of 222,000 shares.

Mr. Weisburd reported the purchase of 123,908 shares at an average price of $5.97 on September 1, 2021.

The SEC filings are available on EDGAR, and linked below:

Hans Thomas:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1828707/000121390021046457/xsl ...

David Weisburd:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1828663/000121390021046466/xsl ...

About 10X CAPITAL

10X Capital is a venture capital and investment firm at the nexus of Wall Street and Silicon Valley, aligning institutional capital with high growth ventures. For more information visit www.10xcapital.com.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (formerly Nasdaq: VCVC), is 10X Capital’s Special Purpose Acquisition Company, focused on high growth technology companies, and was formed for the purpose of entering into a business combination with one or more businesses. For more information visit www.10xspac.com.

REE Automotive Ltd. Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

10X Capital Leadership Purchases Additional Shares In REE Automotive 10X Capital today announced that Hans Thomas, CEO, and David Weisburd, COO, each made filings with the SEC reporting the purchase of additional shares in REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) common stock totaling approximately $2 million, through open …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google Announce Intent to Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions ...
Ford Names Doug Field Chief Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems Officer
HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hill-Rom ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:00 UhrFrost & Sullivan Names REE Automotive as 2021 Global EV Platform Company of the Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten