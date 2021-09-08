CSG is a leading distributor of fasteners and other C-class components in the North American market and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. CSG also owns three subsidiaries whereof two are located in Ohio and one in Kentucky. CSG was founded in 2000, and has been mainly owned and run by its current President, Ernie Riling and his colleagues and minority owners Matt Coy, Ken DeCrane, Thomas Girgash and Rick Clark. Under their leadership, CSG has expanded to a strong regional technically oriented supply chain partner with customers across many industries. CSG has currently 85 employees and Net Sales of approximately USD 30 Million with a 10% operating profit.

Bufab has entered into an agreement to a cquire all outstanding shares in the U S company Components Solutions Group, Inc, (“CSG ”) , with annual sales of approximately USD 30 million .

"It gives me great pleasure to announce that CSG is joining the Bufab Group. Over many meetings in the past years, we have gotten to know the company well, and see great similarities to Bufab in the solution-oriented, entrepreneurial approach to creating customer value, says Johan Lindqvist, Bufab’s acting President and CEO. “We are confident that CSG will continue to grow and thrive as a member of the Bufab Group. The acquisition of CSG also strengthens Bufab’s product and service range, says Urban Bülow, Group Director North America.

"By joining Bufab, we will be able to continue to improve our customer offering, grow our business and strengthen our team in. It will be business as usual, with the same high ambition level, but now as a part of a globally leading organization. I am pleased to continue as President and CEO at CSG, and together with the whole CSG team I look forward to the cooperation with Bufab”, says Ernie Riling, majority owner of CSG.

The acquisition will be financed within Bufab's existing credit facilities. The purchase price paid upon closing of the transaction amounts to USD 26 million on a cash- and debt-free basis. A performance-related purchase consideration of a maximum of USD 10 million may be paid in 2023-2024, conditional on a significantly improved profit. The acquisition is scheduled to close and take effect today, and will be reported within Bufab's segment UK/North America. It will generate transaction costs of approximately 6 MSEK in the third quarter of 2021.

CSG is expected to contribute to Bufab’s earnings per share starting from the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Bufab

Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab’s Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers’ value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland, Sweden and today is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,300 employees. Bufab’s net sales for the past 12 months amounted to SEK 5.3 billion and the operating margin was 11.8 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker “BUFAB”. Please visit www.bufab.com for more information.

