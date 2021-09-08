E2Gold Stakes Massive Land Position: Triples Its Land Package Around Its Hawkins Gold Project

checkAd

  • Second rig arrives at McKinnon as drilling increases

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the "Company" or "E2Gold") announces that it has staked an additional 1,616 (approximately 34,400 hectares, or 344 km2) mining claims around the Company's flagship Hawkins Gold Project, almost tripling the property package size. E2Gold geologists identified new geologic targets through historical prospects and regional geological compilation.

Dr. Eric Owens, CEO and President, stated, "Our activities this year have drawn significant interest from outside parties pertaining to the areas surrounding our Hawkins Gold Project. By acting quickly on these claims we have secured a massive property package. We're very excited about the gold exploration and discovery potential in this area, the aggressive staking affirms our dedication to this project and its potential."

The Hawkins Gold Project now totals 2,553 claims, an area of about 54,400 ha (544 km2), and covers the majority of the Kabinikagami Greenstone Belt in the Oba area, a regional gold producing structure.

ABOUT E2GOLD INC.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with a focus on Its large flagship property, the Hawkins Gold Project, covers seven townships in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine. The Company is currently aggressively drilling the second half of an 8,000 metre 2021 drill program to confirm and expand the McKinnon Inferred Resource.

All scientific and technical information contained in this press release was prepared under the supervision of Eric Owens, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the Offering may not be completed on the terms currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of E2Gold, including with respect to the potential size and composition of the Offering and the receipt of all regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

