checkAd

No need for charging in future electric vehicles.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 15:27  |  24   |   |   

The Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Clean Motion has entered a collaboration with Finnish Valoe Oyj on the integration of highly efficient solar cells in the roofs of the vehicles. "In a large part of the world, this solution will eliminate the need for charging and truly deliver a green revolution!" says Göran Folkesson, CEO of Clean Motion.

The collaboration between Valoe Oyj and Clean Motion AB is based on the integration of Valoe's highly efficient IBC cells (Interdigitated Back Contact) into Clean Motion's future roof modules.

Clean Motion performed tests with solar cell roofs in 2015, but then the technology was not mature enough. Since then, the efficiency of solar cells has increased sharply, and in combination with Clean Motion's extremely energy efficient vehicles, the technology is now commercially relevant. Soon, the goal is to have a vehicle with the range of 100 kilometers per day from solar energy.

“We are not alone in integrating solar panels into vehicles. What is unique is the energy efficiency of our vehicles, which means that the sunroof can make them self-sufficient in energy”, says Göran Folkesson, CEO.

The combination of rapidly increasing home deliveries and ambitious climate goals creates very interesting opportunities for electric vehicles with high energy efficiency. However, when the global vehicle fleet is to go from having a single percent electric drive, to almost 100 percent, comes the real challenge for society and the automotive industry. Here, Clean Motion is an integral part of the solution because the vehicles solve many of the transport missions but with almost no need for chagrining.

Göran Folkesson; “I founded Clean Motion because the automotive industry does not do much or particularly right when it comes to sustainable transport. Although electrification is advancing, now faster than ever before, it is still mostly about clumsy, resource-wasting vehicles with large and expensive batteries.”

Iikka Savisalo, CEO at Valoe:” For Valoe, the development agreement with Clean Motion creates good opportunities to enter widely to the global market of solar-powered Electric vehicles. I’m pleased that Clean Motion has chosen the Valoe as its partner, for developing vehicle-integrated photovoltaic systems. Timing is definitely right for small solar powered vehicles. We at Valoe are confident that together we will create something new and substantial”

For further information:
Göran Folkesson
CEO, Clean Motion AB
Phone: +46 735 320 273
Email: goran@cleanmotion.se

About Clean Motion AB
Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells electric vehicles. The company's vision is to develop truly sustainable products that the vast mass of the world's population can afford to use. The company's electric vehicle, the Zbee, is light, has a high efficiency and thus a very good operating economy. Clean Motion provides the market with safe and energy-efficient vehicles for a sustainable urban traffic environment.

Clean Motion AB is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission, e-mail: ca@gwkapital.se, telephone: 08- 503 000 50. For further information, please visit: www.cleanmotion.se.

About Valoe Oy
Valoe is an innovative technology company based in Finland that operates in the clean energy business. The company’s objective is to have clean solar electricity available for everyone everywhere. Valoe’s solar module plant is located in Juva, Finland, and the company has an IBC solar cell plant in Vilnius, Lithuania.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

No need for charging in future electric vehicles. The Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Clean Motion has entered a collaboration with Finnish Valoe Oyj on the integration of highly efficient solar cells in the roofs of the vehicles. "In a large part of the world, this solution will eliminate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Seneca Resources Announces Commitment to Seek Certification of its Appalachian Natural Gas ...
Mercury Systems announces appointment of Thomas Huber as Executive Vice President, Chief ...
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...