All American Gold Corp. Moving Forward Quickly

Las Vegas NV, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All American Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: AAGC) would like to thank Mr. Geoffrey Heath for his stellar service and commitment to All American Gold Corp.

Mr. Heath utilized his exceptional organizational skills to advance All American Gold Corp. to the position it is now. Through his persistence and attention to detail, Mr. Heath was able to advance AAGC from “Caveat Emptor” to “Pink Current” and laid the foundation for the Company’s new direction and steered the Company toward becoming “Fully Reporting” in the near future. Mr. Heath is a true professional and All American Gold Corp. has been fortuitous to have his services.

All American Gold Corp. is now in the process of recruiting a new CEO who has experience in constructing companies focused on rapid growth. All American Gold Corp’s subsidiary, Hollywood Star Cuts, a chain of “Hollywood and Southern California” themed full-service hair cutters, is uniquely positioned for accelerated expansion through the development of Company owned locations as well as franchise opportunities nationwide. It is the Company’s objective to be operating 100 locations in 5 years. Operating locations exist in the greater Boise ID area now and will be expanding in select locations in the United States in the next 12 months. The Company is focusing on areas of rapid growth and that are business friendly. This type of development requires leadership with experience and unique skills for rapid growth. The Company is currently interviewing a select number of candidates.

The Board of Directors of All American Gold Corp. would like to inform the public that the Company will not be seeking a reverse stock split in the near future. The Company will be focusing its attention and resources on becoming “Fully Reporting” by having the company financials audited. Also, the Company will be progressing through the process of a name change to All American Glamour Corp. to better reflect the direction of the operations. The Company is presently pleased with the share structure and feels it is in the best interest of the Company to operate within the current structure.

The Company invites you to follow our progress on Twitter @HStarcuts
Also, on Facebook at Hollywood Star Cuts and on www.hollywoodstarcuts.com

AAGC and Hollywood Star Cuts look forward to updating the shareholders on the Company’s rapid progress.

Forward-Looking Statement Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

