All American Gold Corp. Moving Forward Quickly

Mr. Heath utilized his exceptional organizational skills to advance All American Gold Corp. to the position it is now. Through his persistence and attention to detail, Mr. Heath was able to advance AAGC from “Caveat Emptor” to “Pink Current” and laid the foundation for the Company’s new direction and steered the Company toward becoming “Fully Reporting” in the near future. Mr. Heath is a true professional and All American Gold Corp. has been fortuitous to have his services.

All American Gold Corp. is now in the process of recruiting a new CEO who has experience in constructing companies focused on rapid growth. All American Gold Corp’s subsidiary, Hollywood Star Cuts, a chain of “Hollywood and Southern California” themed full-service hair cutters, is uniquely positioned for accelerated expansion through the development of Company owned locations as well as franchise opportunities nationwide. It is the Company’s objective to be operating 100 locations in 5 years. Operating locations exist in the greater Boise ID area now and will be expanding in select locations in the United States in the next 12 months. The Company is focusing on areas of rapid growth and that are business friendly. This type of development requires leadership with experience and unique skills for rapid growth. The Company is currently interviewing a select number of candidates.

The Board of Directors of All American Gold Corp. would like to inform the public that the Company will not be seeking a reverse stock split in the near future. The Company will be focusing its attention and resources on becoming “Fully Reporting” by having the company financials audited. Also, the Company will be progressing through the process of a name change to All American Glamour Corp. to better reflect the direction of the operations. The Company is presently pleased with the share structure and feels it is in the best interest of the Company to operate within the current structure.

The Company invites you to follow our progress on Twitter @HStarcuts

Also, on Facebook at Hollywood Star Cuts and on www.hollywoodstarcuts.com

AAGC and Hollywood Star Cuts look forward to updating the shareholders on the Company’s rapid progress.

