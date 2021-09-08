checkAd

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. Develops New Revenue Outlets

Las Vegas NV, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC Pink: SNTX) is pleased to update shareholders and the public about the Company’s ongoing commitment to revenue growth.

Suntex Enterprises, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Budding Botanicals has developed an opportunity to wholesale the Company’s unique and quality driven ingredients.

The CBD industry is flourishing at a pace that is nearly unprecedented. With the massive variety of products available in the CBD market, Budding Botanicals exclusive variety of products is considered by many to be the one brand that consistently utilizes the finest ingredients available. Many of these ingredients are developed by budding Botanicals and used exclusively in Budding Botanicals products. The industry has taken notice of the quality and constancy of the outstanding products and ingredients offered by Budding Botanicals.

After persistent inquiries from other producers of CBD products, Budding Botanicals has decided to offer their proprietary ingredients and products at wholesale prices to other developers of CBD merchandise. The individual products and ingredients are available to view and purchase at the Company’s popular e-store at www.buddingbotanicalsca.com. The Company invites industry insiders as well as the public to visit the Company’s e-commerce store and experience the outstanding variety of merchendise.

Suntex Enterprises, along with Pumped CBD, Beauty by Design and Budding Botanicals, will constantly be searching out new outlets and opportunities for growth.

With initial orders for wholesale ingredients already acquired and shipped, the Company expects a robust increase to the revenue of approximately 35%. The revenue increase translated to a profit increase of roughly 15% allowing for much greater opportunity for growth and profitability.

Recently, Budding Botanicals implemented a “white label” program for a majority of the Company’s products. The response has been outstanding. The added production not only adds revenue, but it allows the company to produce products at a much more cost-effective manner due to economy of scale. The Company is experiencing the same result in the wholesaling of ingredients. The more raw ingredients that are developed, sold and utilized, the more cost effective each ingredient becomes.

Suntex Enterprises would like to thank the loyal customers of Budding Botanicals, Pumped CBD and Beauty by Design of their ardent devotion to the brands. Suntex Enterprises could not continue to grow without the support and patronage of the consumer. Developing the most outstanding products that improve quality of life for the consumer is the goal of Suntex Enterprises. The Company believes growth is a side effect of quality.

Suntex Enterprises invites the public to follow future updates through the Company’s new Twitter @Suntex110.

The public is also invited to follow Budding Botanicals on Twitter @BuddingCA.

Forward-Looking Statement Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Lawrence Twombly, CEO

info@suntexenterprises.com

Twitter: @Suntex110

Twitter: @BuddingCA

Twitter: @VGroup20

www.buddingbotanicalsca.com

www.suntexenterprises.com

760-525-7411 (Suntex)





Disclaimer

