Bufab Buys Component Solutions Group for USD 26 Million Plus Incentives Autor: PLX AI | 08.09.2021, 15:24 | 25 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 15:24 | (PLX AI) – Bufab buys Component Solutions Group for USD 26 million in cash and additional performance-related consideration of up to USD 10 million.Incentive to be paid 2023-2024CSG has currently 85 employees and Net Sales of approximately USD 30 … (PLX AI) – Bufab buys Component Solutions Group for USD 26 million in cash and additional performance-related consideration of up to USD 10 million.Incentive to be paid 2023-2024CSG has currently 85 employees and Net Sales of approximately USD 30 … (PLX AI) – Bufab buys Component Solutions Group for USD 26 million in cash and additional performance-related consideration of up to USD 10 million.

Incentive to be paid 2023-2024

CSG has currently 85 employees and Net Sales of approximately USD 30 Million with a 10% operating profit



