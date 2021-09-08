Bufab Buys Component Solutions Group for USD 26 Million Plus Incentives
- (PLX AI) – Bufab buys Component Solutions Group for USD 26 million in cash and additional performance-related consideration of up to USD 10 million.
- Incentive to be paid 2023-2024
- CSG has currently 85 employees and Net Sales of approximately USD 30 Million with a 10% operating profit
