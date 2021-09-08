Virtual Queue Management System Market to Grow US$ 436.00 million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.1% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research study on "Virtual Queue Management System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Platform, Organization Size, and End User," the market is projected to reach US$ 436.00 million by 2028 from US$ 287.37 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Get in-depth details on "Virtual Queue Management System Market" (No. of Pages – 197, No. of Tables, Charts & Figures - 201) Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00019403/

With the increase in processing capability of microprocessors and affordable prices of the internet, coupled with the decrease in prices of digital devices such as smartphones, tablets, and personal computers, the digitalization of various operations and processes has gained significant traction over the last decades, especially in emerging economies of Asia Pacific. Small- and medium-sized enterprises across the world are investing significantly to improve their business operations with the help of digitalization, as it helps in creating a digital presence and new contact channels, improving decision-making capabilities, and streamlining communication and collaboration, while increasing efficiency and productivity. Moreover, as digitalization is paving the way for the creation of new economic sectors, governments across the globe are implementing initiatives such as Digital India, Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, US Digital Government Strategy, The European Digital Strategy introduced by European Union, and MyDIGITAL initiative by the Malaysian government, to boost digitalization. Thus, with the increasing digital transformations of various enterprises and government processes worldwide, along with the growing adoption of digital devices by the masses, the virtual queue management system market is growing at a significant pace.

Irrespective of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and the shutdown of business operations for months, manufacturers had to continue the production of essential products, resuming it earlier than other businesses. However, since the travel activities were closed and theme parks and public places such as offices and corporate buildings were shut down, the virtual queue management system market was heavily impacted. However, the pandemic brought a lot of positives for the virtual queue management system market as many government offices, banks, healthcare organizations, and other public places started using this technology to implement social distancing laws and improve public safety. For instance, in 36 branches in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Raiffeisen Bank has officially deployed SEDCO's full client visit management technology. Raiffeisen is taking this step to become a smart branch, with the ability to monitor the performance of all branches from the head office.