UMAX GROUP CORP. - Funny Media Group Launches Comedy Specials Online

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / UMAX Group Corp. (OTC PINK:UMAX), a Nevada corporation, launched its first five comedy specials on its YouTube channel, produced by Funny Media Group.

After the acquisition of Funny Media Group in May 2021, UMAX has now fully transitioned into comedy development as the vehicle to achieve a cash-flow positive operation and to provide the best return on shareholder's investment.

Rondell Fletcher (UMAX President and CEO) says that the specials give up-and-coming comedians a chance to showcase their talent and walk away with a high-quality comedy special, without out-of-pocket costs.

"We've reached out to the comedy community, listened to their needs, and we are building something unprecedented," Mr. Fletcher says.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity," says Jessica Lee, one of the comedians whose special launched in August. "Nobody is doing anything like this."

Funny Media Group will continue to release specials each week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

From its 6,000-sq.ft. location in Downtown Los Angeles, Funny Media Group has now taped more than 110 specials since May 2021. The shows feature an MC and a Live DJ, all in front of a live audience. After shooting, Funny Media Group adds a graphics package and locks in the color and audio.

Mr. Fletcher has an extensive background in production and media. He has owned his own production studio in Los Angeles for the past 18 years and has produced national shows for CNN, FOX, Food Network and Comedy Central, among others.

The short-term goal for Funny Media Group is to produce content for streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon with the long-term goal of building a large media catalog for acquisition. Funny Media's social media sites are as follows:

Website: https://www.FunnyMediaGroup.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/funnymediagroupofficial/?hl=en
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_eA_1B5YoDi6knehipa_hQ

About Us

UMAX Group Corp. is a Nevada corporation, is a public-quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "UMAX". UMAX reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (E.g., "Pink Sheet Current").

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions.  In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.  Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.  We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Company Information:

UMAX Group Corp.
2020 Bay Street
Los Angeles, California 90021
Web: New website under construction

Investor Relations

Jack Zietz
Email: investor@umaxgrpcorp.com

SOURCE: UMAX Group Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663050/UMAX-GROUP-CORP--Funny-Media-Group-L ...

