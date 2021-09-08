Adaptive Ad Systems Reports R&D Breakthrough

Increases Company's Proprietary Network System ReachVANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: AATV), a company that provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and …

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: AATV), a company that provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the U.S. cable T.V. and Satellite markets, today reports on its latest R&D breakthrough.

For many years, Adaptive has been recognized by industry insiders as a leader in creating cutting-edge technology for the television ad insertion industry. The Company is actively and continuously engaged in new R&D initiatives to solidify and manifest that position. The latest breakthrough development allows the Company to integrate its DDAI technology in cable systems utilizing Linux computer systems. Linux is an open-source operating system launched in 1991 and is recognized as "tried and true" and the "mainstay" of enterprise infrastructure. Accordingly, the Company felt it prudent to integrate its proprietary system in this widespread operating system used by major companies in the cable tv industry.

J. Michael Heil, the Company's CEO, stated: "Since many cable tv companies utilize Linux in their cable tv systems, we chose to study those systems and provide synchronization points for these companies with our proprietary network systems. We found this to be especially beneficial since many of our competitors ignore utilizing those Linux systems, leaving this large industry sector open for the taking. We are very pleased to report that our recent developmental breakthroughs will allow us to integrate our television ad-insertion technology with cable systems that rely on Linux. This development should result in a substantial increase in the number of ‘systems added’ and "subscribers served."

Mr. Heil adds, "I recently stated that we remain bullish on the television ad business. To put it bluntly, 'We have put our money where our mouth is by making substantial investments in R&D. Now, the recent breakthroughs in our R&D developments only make our outlook more optimistic."

THE ADAPTIVE SYSTEM

Adaptive allows advertisers across the U.S. to purchase ads that are inserted into a linked group of the Adaptive digital T.V. advertising system. Adaptive Ad Systems manages all ad-related activities, provides all technical support, ad-sales, traffic, and billing. Adaptive has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each cable television system.