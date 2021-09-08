checkAd

Adaptive Ad Systems Reports R&D Breakthrough

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 15:30  |  32   |   |   

Increases Company's Proprietary Network System ReachVANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: AATV), a company that provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and …

Increases Company's Proprietary Network System Reach

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: AATV), a company that provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the U.S. cable T.V. and Satellite markets, today reports on its latest R&D breakthrough.

Foto: Accesswire

For many years, Adaptive has been recognized by industry insiders as a leader in creating cutting-edge technology for the television ad insertion industry. The Company is actively and continuously engaged in new R&D initiatives to solidify and manifest that position. The latest breakthrough development allows the Company to integrate its DDAI technology in cable systems utilizing Linux computer systems. Linux is an open-source operating system launched in 1991 and is recognized as "tried and true" and the "mainstay" of enterprise infrastructure. Accordingly, the Company felt it prudent to integrate its proprietary system in this widespread operating system used by major companies in the cable tv industry.

J. Michael Heil, the Company's CEO, stated: "Since many cable tv companies utilize Linux in their cable tv systems, we chose to study those systems and provide synchronization points for these companies with our proprietary network systems. We found this to be especially beneficial since many of our competitors ignore utilizing those Linux systems, leaving this large industry sector open for the taking. We are very pleased to report that our recent developmental breakthroughs will allow us to integrate our television ad-insertion technology with cable systems that rely on Linux. This development should result in a substantial increase in the number of ‘systems added’ and "subscribers served."

Mr. Heil adds, "I recently stated that we remain bullish on the television ad business. To put it bluntly, 'We have put our money where our mouth is by making substantial investments in R&D. Now, the recent breakthroughs in our R&D developments only make our outlook more optimistic."

THE ADAPTIVE SYSTEM

Adaptive allows advertisers across the U.S. to purchase ads that are inserted into a linked group of the Adaptive digital T.V. advertising system. Adaptive Ad Systems manages all ad-related activities, provides all technical support, ad-sales, traffic, and billing. Adaptive has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each cable television system.

Seite 1 von 3
Adaptive Ad Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adaptive Ad Systems Reports R&D Breakthrough Increases Company's Proprietary Network System ReachVANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: AATV), a company that provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small ...
Noram Appoints Adam Falkoff, President of The Association for Rare Earth, to its Board of Directors
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Genetic Seed Operations Division Is Experiencing High Demand For Seeds
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American ...
Diaccurate Acquires Clinical Stage Sole-in-Class Targeted Cancer Therapy from Merck KGaA, ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21Adaptive Ad Systems Reports Results for Q2 2021, Continues to Increase Revenue and Net Profit
Accesswire | Analysen