checkAd

UnionPay International to Launch Several Autumn Promotions Across Russia

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 15:35  |  20   |   |   

MOSCOW, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 1, 2021, UnionPay International (UPI) launched Discover Autumn Gold with UnionPay, one of several new promotions to celebrate the new season. Participants can upload receipts to UnionPay's promo website, and for every receipt worth 1000 rubles, one bonus point is awarded. Points can be redeemed for guaranteed gifts or participation in the Grand Prize Auction.

"We are pleased to continue offering our cardholders a new range of exciting promotions, making their use of UnionPay cards not only convenient and secure but also offering even more opportunities for discounts and cashback bonuses," Xia Yu, Head of UnionPay International Russia Branch commented.

Promotion of Discover Autumn Gold with UnionPay does not come along, another joint promotion with Post Bank kicked off on August 26 offering participants 5% cashback on transactions exceeding 5000 rubles per month on all transactions, with an upper limit of 5000 bonuses allowed per month. The offer is valid until March 31, 2022.

Additionally, the ongoing promotion with Magnit, one of Russia's largest food retailers, has been extended. Until the end of October, purchases of over 4000 rubles using the Magnit bonus card and paying with a UnionPay card made during the month can receive an additional 1000 rubles cash back onto the Magnit bonus card.

Meanwhile, UPI has included new Russian partners in the privilege program, including the Grand Maket Rossiya Museum in St. Petersburg, JNBY chain of clothing stores, as well as Mumiy Troll Music Bar. The UPI privilege program in Russia includes not only trade and service enterprises in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but also other Russian cities including Khabarovsk, Vladivostok, and Irkutsk.

Bunch of Autumn promotion following 'New Season of Gifts from UnionPay' summer promotion, which has come to a successful end with the number of participants jumping in comparison with our New Year campaign. UnionPay cardholders broke another record for the volume of transactions as part of the promotion.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay is an international payment system founded in 2002. UnionPay International is focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. Now UnionPay's payment acceptance network has expanded to 180 countries and regions, and 70 countries and regions have issued UnionPay cards.

For more information, please visit UnionPay International Russia.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UnionPay International to Launch Several Autumn Promotions Across Russia MOSCOW, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On September 1, 2021, UnionPay International (UPI) launched Discover Autumn Gold with UnionPay, one of several new promotions to celebrate the new season. Participants can upload receipts to UnionPay's promo …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Pet Food Packaging Market to Reach USD 19.72 Billion by 2028 | Growing demand for advanced material ...
Create a Collaborative Organization to Help Manufacturing Companies Deliver Exceptional Customer ...
Mowilex Indonesia Launches Bold Campaign to Remove Lead Paint from Store Shelves for Free
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Euronext Paris & Amsterdam
Cboe Global Markets Reports August 2021 Trading Volume
Infinite And Interfacial Head To RAPID + TCT Conference To Take Part In The Future Of Additive ...
Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock Join Forces to Deliver CCUS Projects in the UK
TokoMall: Indonesia's First Multi-Category NFT Marketplace
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
JW Therapeutics Announces NMPA Approval of Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection in China
JEFF KOONS X BMW. Artist creates special edition of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
BabyLONDON, the first Ethereum Reward Token is Pioneering change in the BSC Network with ...
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...