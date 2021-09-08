Bank Norwegian Takeover Condition Fulfilled, Nordax says Autor: PLX AI | 08.09.2021, 15:32 | 15 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 15:32 | (PLX AI) – Nordax says that the Minimum Acceptance Condition has been fulfilled. Today the Offeror has acquired 2,870,591 shares in the Company. As of the date hereof, and subject to customary verification, the Offeror has received acceptances of … (PLX AI) – Nordax says that the Minimum Acceptance Condition has been fulfilled. Today the Offeror has acquired 2,870,591 shares in the Company. As of the date hereof, and subject to customary verification, the Offeror has received acceptances of … (PLX AI) – Nordax says that the Minimum Acceptance Condition has been fulfilled.

Today the Offeror has acquired 2,870,591 shares in the Company.

As of the date hereof, and subject to customary verification, the Offeror has received acceptances of the Offer for approximately 42.50% of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company, when counted together with the shares acquired and agreed to be acquired by the Offeror, constituting approximately 66.76% of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company

The Offeror has accordingly passed the 2/3 threshold in the Minimum Acceptance Condition Bank Norwegian Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



