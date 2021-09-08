checkAd

U.S. employers to rethink employee benefit strategy, Willis Towers Watson survey finds

Integrating wellbeing into the benefit package is top priority

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The war for talent; heightened focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); and rising benefit costs are fueling a surge in companies planning to revamp their employee benefit strategy. Their goals are to differentiate themselves, personalize the employee experience and manage the costs of their benefit programs. That’s according to a new survey by Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company.

The 2021 Benefits Trends Survey found that more than two-thirds of employers (69%) plan to differentiate and customize their benefit programs over the next two years, a sharp increase from just 23% today. Nearly three in four respondents (73%) cite an increased focus on DEI as driving their benefit strategy, followed by tight labor markets (53%) and rising benefit costs (50%).

“Amid the ongoing pandemic, employers are under increasing pressure to manage their benefit costs while at the same time finding new ways to support their employees’ overall wellbeing,” said Jennifer DeMeo, senior director, Retirement, Willis Towers Watson. “Additionally, tight labor markets and a growing emphasis on DEI are causing employers to look at their benefit strategies in a new light. As a result, many are now planning actions to enhance their benefit programs to create a competitive advantage.”

Indeed, only half (51%) of employers believe their benefit programs address the individual needs of their workforce, and even fewer (39%) offer significant flexibility and choice in benefits. Additionally, while eight in 10 employers (81%) say they currently offer competitive benefits overall, only a quarter of respondents (26%) rate their wellbeing benefits as market leading or better than other organizations. Less than half (47%) consider their core benefits (health care and retirement) to be better than other employers’ benefits.

Growing emphasis on integrating employee wellbeing

More than two-thirds of respondents (69%) say integrating employee wellbeing into the benefit package will be the top strategic benefit objective over the next two years. Most employers (86%) cite employee emotional wellbeing as their top priority over the next two years, followed by physical wellbeing (68%) and financial wellbeing (67%).

