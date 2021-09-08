checkAd

Focus Graphite Announces Partnership with MU Conseils for the Lac Knife Project

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 15:49  |  33   |   |   

The partnership's goal is to facilitate a consensus around the conditions for social acceptability of the Lac Knife project for all stakeholders KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS) (the "Company" or "Focus …

The partnership's goal is to facilitate a consensus around the conditions for social acceptability of the Lac Knife project for all stakeholders 

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS) (the "Company" or "Focus Graphite") is pleased to announce its collaboration with consulting firm MU Conseils from Baie Comeau, Québec, as part of the relaunch of its Lac Knife graphite project located on the Southwestern edge of the Labrador Trough, next to the towns of Fermont and Wabush on the Nitassinan of Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam (ITUM).

The Lac Knife project dovetails well with the Québec Government's mandate and objectives as laid out in its Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals(CSM) 2020-2025, specifically as follows: to encourage mining project development and primary and secondary processing of CSM in the province; to contribute to the creation of a Québec industry of rechargeable battery production and their components1 supporting the electrification of transport; to boost local prosperity in regions such as the Côte-Nord by diversifying the economy into CSM; and to contribute to the success of Québec's transition to greener energy.

The main goal of the partnership between Focus Graphite and MU Conseils is to create a space for dialogue that will enable the Company and the communities in question to jointly define the conditions for social acceptability of the Lac Knife project and to identify the specific means by which they can be achieved. This approach provides the Company with an opportunity to reengage, expand and deepen its ties with the project's stakeholders.

"Focus Graphite's new team is firmly committed to relaunching the Lac Knife project in partnership with local communities. This alliance with MU Conseils is a step forward in this direction," said Marc Roy, President and CEO of Focus Graphite.

MU Conseils' stance is impartial, and favours free expression of the viewpoints and concerns of all involved parties in a constructive way. Carole-Anne Tanguay, principal advisor for MU Conseils, explains, "The support we offer will provide Focus Graphite's team as well as the communities, organisations and the people affected by the Lac Knife project with the tools to synchronize their various interests."

Focus Graphite acquired all the mining rights to the Lac Knife property in 2010. From 2010 to 2014, the Company carried out drilling programs and assessments of the deposit that culminated with the filing of a mining Feasibility Study in August 2014, followed by an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA), filed in December 2014. In 2021, the Company began the process of updating both studies. The preparation of a new ESIA and the update of the Feasibility Study are underway. Significant input and involvement from the affected communities is required to revise and complete these studies, and it is for this reason that Focus Graphite will rely upon MU Conseils' expertise in the area of strategic consultation.

Seite 1 von 3
Focus Graphite Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Focus Graphite Announces Partnership with MU Conseils for the Lac Knife Project The partnership's goal is to facilitate a consensus around the conditions for social acceptability of the Lac Knife project for all stakeholders KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS) (the "Company" or "Focus …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small ...
Noram Appoints Adam Falkoff, President of The Association for Rare Earth, to its Board of Directors
Diaccurate Acquires Clinical Stage Sole-in-Class Targeted Cancer Therapy from Merck KGaA, ...
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Genetic Seed Operations Division Is Experiencing High Demand For Seeds
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...