Focus Graphite Announces Partnership with MU Conseils for the Lac Knife Project

KINGSTON , ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS) (the " Company " or " Focus Graphite ") is pleased to announce its collaboration with consulting firm MU Conseils from Baie Comeau, Québec, as part of the relaunch of its Lac Knife graphite project located on the Southwestern edge of the Labrador Trough, next to the towns of Fermont and Wabush on the Nitassinan of Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam (ITUM).

The Lac Knife project dovetails well with the Québec Government's mandate and objectives as laid out in its Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals(CSM) 2020-2025, specifically as follows: to encourage mining project development and primary and secondary processing of CSM in the province; to contribute to the creation of a Québec industry of rechargeable battery production and their components1 supporting the electrification of transport; to boost local prosperity in regions such as the Côte-Nord by diversifying the economy into CSM; and to contribute to the success of Québec's transition to greener energy.

The main goal of the partnership between Focus Graphite and MU Conseils is to create a space for dialogue that will enable the Company and the communities in question to jointly define the conditions for social acceptability of the Lac Knife project and to identify the specific means by which they can be achieved. This approach provides the Company with an opportunity to reengage, expand and deepen its ties with the project's stakeholders.

"Focus Graphite's new team is firmly committed to relaunching the Lac Knife project in partnership with local communities. This alliance with MU Conseils is a step forward in this direction," said Marc Roy, President and CEO of Focus Graphite.

MU Conseils' stance is impartial, and favours free expression of the viewpoints and concerns of all involved parties in a constructive way. Carole-Anne Tanguay, principal advisor for MU Conseils, explains, "The support we offer will provide Focus Graphite's team as well as the communities, organisations and the people affected by the Lac Knife project with the tools to synchronize their various interests."

Focus Graphite acquired all the mining rights to the Lac Knife property in 2010. From 2010 to 2014, the Company carried out drilling programs and assessments of the deposit that culminated with the filing of a mining Feasibility Study in August 2014, followed by an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA), filed in December 2014. In 2021, the Company began the process of updating both studies. The preparation of a new ESIA and the update of the Feasibility Study are underway. Significant input and involvement from the affected communities is required to revise and complete these studies, and it is for this reason that Focus Graphite will rely upon MU Conseils' expertise in the area of strategic consultation.