Audacy to Air Fifth Annual Mental Health Conversation “I’m Listening” to Be Broadcast Live, September 23 on All Stations Nationwide

Partnering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), this year’s “I’m Listening” program continues Audacy’s support of mental health awareness by amplifying the personal mental health stories of artists, athletes and celebrities, along with those of listeners, with the insights of AFSP medical health experts. Topics covered include mental health and children, the intersection of mental and physical health in the age of COVID-19, calls for social equity, coping techniques and more.

Audacy will broadcast its fifth annual “I’m Listening,” special, a live national broadcast bringing together artists, athletes, medical specialists and others with intimate conversations about mental health through authentic, open dialogue led by some of the nation’s top influencers. The two-hour special will air nationwide on Thursday, September 23 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. local time across more than 230 Audacy stations and will be livestreamed via its digital app.

Co-hosted by Carson Daly, host of “TODAY POPStart” and “The Voice,” and radio personality and vocal advocate for mental health awareness, and by Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble (Dr. Alfiee), a pioneering psychologist, author, scientist and founder of mental health nonprofit the AAKOMA Project, the show serves as one of the largest national resources for those looking to better understand mental health, connect, heal, share, and ultimately remind people that it’s ok to not be ok. Listeners are encouraged to call in for advice or to share their experiences.

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Shakira, Justin Bieber, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff are among those participating.

“We recognize we are trusted companions and loyal friends to our listeners - we know the power of talk can save lives. Our I’m Listening platform meets people where they are and provides a safe space for them to talk about mental health,” said Dave Richards, Senior Vice President Programming, Audacy. “Many of us have been affected by mental health issues either personally or through family and friends. By using the power of talk, we amplify the personal mental health stories of artist and celebrity influencers through our platform and shift the norm of talking about these issues.”