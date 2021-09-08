checkAd

Registration of Share Capital Increases in IDEX Biometrics 2 September 2021

Reference is made to the notice dated 1 September 2021 regarding shares issue to employees acquiring shares under the 2020 employee share purchase plan.

The capital increase has been registered and the shares issued. The company's share capital is now NOK 137,926,078.20 divided into 919,507,188 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





