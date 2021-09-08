AlsterResearch AG Update: Dermapharm AG - H1 results were in line Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG 20 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 16:03 | Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm") recorded a solid H1 2021, reporting healthy growth in top line and adjusted EBITDA numbers. After a successful H1, the group confirmed its 2021 outlook. Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm") recorded a solid H1 2021, reporting healthy growth in top line and adjusted EBITDA numbers. After a successful H1, the group confirmed its 2021 outlook. Dermapharm Holding SE (Q2 results) Health Care MCap EUR 4.4bn

HOLD PT EUR 80.00 (-3% potential) Q2 results are in line with prelim. results published earlier. The company reiterates its outlook. See why we still reiterate to HOLD despite plenty of growth at hand. Read What’s it all about? Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm") recorded a solid H1 2021, reporting healthy growth in top line and adjusted EBITDA numbers. After a successful H1, the group confirmed its 2021 outlook, expecting revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 24%– 26% and 45%–50%, respectively. The pharma company is also targeting capital expenditure at its Brehna manufacturing facility to fill and pack up to 250m doses of vaccine and 42m vials for BioNTech SE from 2022. We maintain our ‘HOLD” recommendation and price target at EUR 80.00 as we see the growth potential being adequately priced Dermapharm Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Dermapharm Holding Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer