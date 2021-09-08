checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Dermapharm AG - H1 results were in line

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
08.09.2021, 16:03   

Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm") recorded a solid H1 2021, reporting healthy growth in top line and adjusted EBITDA numbers. After a successful H1, the group confirmed its 2021 outlook.

 

Dermapharm Holding SE (Q2 results)

 

Health Care

MCap EUR 4.4bn


HOLD

PT EUR 80.00 (-3% potential)

 

Q2 results are in line with prelim. results published earlier. The company reiterates its outlook. See why we still reiterate to HOLD despite plenty of growth at hand.

 

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm") recorded a solid H1 2021, reporting healthy growth in top line and adjusted EBITDA numbers. After a successful H1, the group confirmed its 2021 outlook, expecting revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 24%– 26% and 45%–50%, respectively. The pharma company is also targeting capital expenditure at its Brehna manufacturing facility to fill and pack up to 250m doses of vaccine and 42m vials for BioNTech SE from 2022. We maintain our ‘HOLD” recommendation and price target at EUR 80.00 as we see the growth potential being adequately priced

Wertpapier


AlsterResearch AG Update: Dermapharm AG - H1 results were in line Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm") recorded a solid H1 2021, reporting healthy growth in top line and adjusted EBITDA numbers. After a successful H1, the group confirmed its 2021 outlook, expecting revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 24%– 26% and 45%–50%, respectively. The pharma company is also targeting capital expenditure at its Brehna manufacturing facility to fill and pack up to 250m doses of vaccine and 42m vials for BioNTech SE from 2022.

