VPT Adds Point of Load Converter to Space Product Line

SVRPL Series is Designed for High-Performance Space Applications

BLACKSBURG, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VPT, Inc. (VPT), a HEICO company (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI), announces the availability of its SVRPL Series of space-qualified point of load DC-DC converters. Covering an input voltage range of 3.1 to 5.5 V and available in 6A output surface-mount options, the SVRPL products are designed specifically for space applications facing harsh radiation environments while requiring low voltages and tight regulation for high-performance processors.

VPT Logo

The SVRPL3R306SG is based on the Intersil ISL70001ASEH radiation-hardened monolithic buck regulator. It is designed to operate from a nominal 3.3 V or 5 V bus. The SVRPL3R306SG supplies low voltages at 6 A with high efficiency, making it an ideal choice to supply point-of-load applications such as high-performance space processors.

"The SVRPL3R306SG meets the demanding needs of modern rad-hard digital electronics operating in the harshest environments under the strictest of requirements." Said Brandon Witcher, VPT's Principal Design Engineer. "It features high efficiency, tight regulation, low output ripple, fast load transient response, and exceptional Single-Event Transient (SET) performance. Furthermore, it is specifically designed to meet the rigorous requirements of the latest revision of MIL-PRF-38534 Class K."

The series is characterized for Total Ionizing Dose (TID) performance, including Enhanced Low Dose Rate Sensitivity (ELDRS) and for Single Event Effects (SEE) and is operable over the full military temperature range (-55 °C to +125 °C) with no power derating, and has been submitted for qualification to MIL-PRF-38534 Class H and Class K, and Radiation Hardness Assurance (RHA) Level R.

The availability of the SVRPL Series is subject to all applicable U.S. export license restrictions and regulations. Additional information can be obtained by contacting a local VPT distributor.

About VPT and HEICO
VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, ESA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com. 

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations, which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations.  Further restrictions may apply.  The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted.  VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609827/VPT_Logo.jpg

