Sinclair Broadcast Group Names John Manzi Vice President And General Manager of KSAS-TV in Wichita, Kansas

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced John Manzi has been named Vice President and General Manager of KSAS-TV (FOX), and the simulcast stations, in the Wichita-Hutchinson, Kansas market. Manzi will also be responsible for the oversight of KMTW-TV (MNT).

Manzi joins KSAS from RNN National, where he was the Group Vice President of Operations, overseeing the systems and operations for the company’s nine television stations. Prior to his role at RNN, Manzi served as President and General Manager of KDOC in Los Angeles where he helped grow the station from an independent to a full-scale news, sports and entertainment station, increasing core revenue by 200%.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, said, “John has a unique skillset that combines sales, business and engineering, the perfect combination for a General Manager in today’s environment. His history of successfully growing the revenue and share of local stations makes him a great addition to Sinclair and KSAS, and we’re happy to have him join our team.”

Said Manzi, “I am fortunate and excited for this opportunity to join Sinclair Broadcast Group. The company’s diversified portfolio of legacy and digital media assets position it to capitalize on the changing media landscape. I look forward to working with the KSAS-TV team and to making an immediate positive contribution."

Previously, Manzi served as Vice President/General Manager at KRCW in Portland, OR, Local Sales Manager at KWGN in Denver, CO and National Sales Manager at WUPL in New Orleans, LA. He began his media career as an Account Executive for TeleRep in New York. Manzi holds an MBA from the College of William and Mary and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Systems from the United States Merchant Marine Academy. At the USMMA, Manzi was captain of the varsity soccer team and became a commissioned officer in the US Navy upon graduation.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

