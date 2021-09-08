checkAd

Houlihan Lokey Continues Expansion of Its Oil & Gas Group With Key Hire

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Tom Carlson has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Oil & Gas Group. He is based in Houston.

Mr. Carlson joins Houlihan Lokey with more than two decades of experience advising clients across the oil and gas sector on a broad range of transactions. He most recently was a Managing Director in BMO Capital Markets’ Energy Group, where he executed mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity capital raises, and asset divestitures for leading energy companies, particularly in the upstream and midstream sectors. Prior experience also includes banking roles in Citigroup’s Global Energy Group and Jefferies & Company’s Energy Group.

“Tom’s expertise and transaction experience spans the full spectrum across key sectors of the U.S. oil and gas industry, and this breadth of experience in meeting clients’ strategic needs and objectives amid any situation or market condition make him a perfect fit with our client-service-oriented, cross-product Oil & Gas Group. We’re excited to introduce him to our clients around the world as they strategically position themselves in the ever-shifting energy landscape,” said J.P. Hanson, Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Oil & Gas Group.

“The combination of Houlihan Lokey’s suite of products and services across M&A, A&D, capital markets, restructuring, and valuation, combined with the deep oil and gas industry knowledge, market relationships, and technical team, is a very powerful value proposition for clients,” said Mr. Carlson. “I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to deliver successful outcomes and solutions as the Oil & Gas Group continues to build on its success,” he added.

Mr. Carlson holds a B.A. in Economics and Managerial Studies with honors from Rice University.

With more than 70 industry-dedicated professionals in six offices around the world, Houlihan Lokey’s global Oil & Gas Group provides superior service and achieves outstanding results for its clients in M&A, A&D, capital markets, capital formation, corporate finance, and recapitalizations throughout the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas sector. The group has advised on more than 100 transactions over the past three years across every key global region.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

Houlihan Lokey Continues Expansion of Its Oil & Gas Group With Key Hire Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Tom Carlson has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Oil & Gas Group. He is based in Houston. Mr. Carlson joins Houlihan Lokey with more than two decades of …

