checkAd

Northern Trust’s 5-Year Market Forecast Calls for Global Economy to Grow by 2.9%

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 16:00  |  31   |   |   

The global economy will experience annualized real growth of 2.9% over the next five years, along with annualized inflation of 1.7% in developed markets, according to Northern Trust’s Capital Market Assumptions Report, which is a five-year outlook. The firm predicts the persistently low interest rates will foster positive but low returns, with technology remaining a potent force that will mute inflation. In the meantime, more central banks are expected to broaden their objectives to include fighting income inequality and climate change, leading them to continue to provide monetary stimulus.

The annual Capital Market Assumptions report features five-year average annualized return expectations and forecasts for a wide range of asset classes. Rooted in the firm’s deep capital market analysis, it informs the investment decisions and asset allocation recommendations made by Northern Trust, which as of June 30, 2021, had US$1.5 trillion in assets under management.

“In our view, investors can expect continued global economic growth, but at a pace that reverts to its longer term mean – what we call a ‘reversion to mediocrity’,” said Jim McDonald, Northern Trust’s chief investment strategist. “And, for the sixth consecutive year, we don’t see inflation making any drastic moves: we’re calling for ‘stuckflation’ to continue, with inflation coming in at an annualized 1.7%, below the 2% targeted by most central banks.”

Equity market returns in the past five years have outpaced even the most optimistic forecasts. While valuations forecasted 5% annual equity market returns, they in reality achieved 15%. But, based on historical trends, Northern Trust expects a return to subdued but positive returns in the next five years, lowering its forecast for five-year annualized global equity returns slightly to 4.6%. This 0.3 percentage-point reduction from last year’s report is driven by the U.S. forecast return of 4.3% – at the low end of developed market regions. The report expects mid-single-digit annualized returns.

For developed markets, the Capital Market Assumptions report forecasts the highest equity returns for the UK, set at 6.2%, as it finds its post-Brexit bearings. Europe, at 4.7%, should also benefit from increased stability as well as a longer-tailed post-pandemic recovery. Emerging market equity returns will continue to be driven by China, which accounts for approximately 35% of the MSCI Emerging Markets index, and where regulatory risk has depressed valuations.

Seite 1 von 3
Northern Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern Trust’s 5-Year Market Forecast Calls for Global Economy to Grow by 2.9% The global economy will experience annualized real growth of 2.9% over the next five years, along with annualized inflation of 1.7% in developed markets, according to Northern Trust’s Capital Market Assumptions Report, which is a five-year outlook. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
CASSAVA SCIENCES SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google Announce Intent to Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions ...
Ford Names Doug Field Chief Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems Officer
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Northern Trust Strengthens Washington, D.C. Wealth Management Team
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Northern Trust Strengthens Chicago Commercial Banking Team
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Northern Trust Leaders to Speak at Barclays Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Wellteq Signs Global Agreement to Supply Digital Wellness Services to Fortune 500 US Bank Northern Trust Corporation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Northern Trust Asset Management recognized by InvestmentNews as a 2021 Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award Winner
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Northern Trust Universe Data: Reopening and Vaccination Progress Drives Strong Returns for U.S. Plan Sponsors in Q2 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten