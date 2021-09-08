checkAd

Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across Platforms

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021   

Electronic Arts is celebrating the start of the 2021 NFL Season by welcoming football fans everywhere to join the millions of players already in EA SPORTS Madden NFL 22 and explore new features in the game via a global Free-to-Play trial*, September 9 through September 12 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation4, PlayStation5, PC via Steam and Google Stadia. During the trial, fans can play everything in Madden NFL 22, including the recently launched “Campus Legends'' event in Superstar KO mode, which added ten college football teams to the mode. LSU has emerged as players’ favorite team, and in only its first full day of availability, “Campus Legends” drove a 600 percent increase in player engagement in Superstar KO compared to Madden NFL 21.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005772/en/

The 2021 NFL Season according to Madden NFL 22 Player Usage. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Our entire team is grateful to our players that have been enjoying and engaging with Madden NFL 22 since launch,” said Seann Graddy, Executive Producer, EA SPORTS Madden NFL. “We want to give football fans everywhere, who are excited for college football and the start of the NFL Season, the opportunity to play what’s new in Madden NFL 22, from the gamewide impact of Dynamic Gameday** to the chance to play with or against friends in our college event in Superstar KO.”

Madden NFL 22 players also revealed the NFL teams to watch and biggest storylines heading into the season through their play. Across millions of games in Madden NFL 22, the Baltimore Ravens are the team to beat this season according to Madden players, while Julio Jones' trade to Tennessee lifted the Titans to the second most used team in the game, with a 133 percent increase in usage from Madden NFL 21. Players are eager for the first battle between Tom Brady’s Buccaneers and the Patrick Mahomes led Chiefs, as this cover athlete matchup is the most played in game. Rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson also are significantly raising each of their team's usage compared to last year. See the attached image for more highlights from Madden players.

