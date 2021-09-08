checkAd

WiFi for the Great Outdoors

Keeping users connected in weather extremes matters

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest outdoor WiFi solution from Proxim Wireless builds on its well-known history of high reliability and rapid deployment.

The ORiNOCO AP9200R - a dual-radio wave2 outdoor access point— is designed to support applications in the harshest outdoor conditions. Perfect for industrial applications, Outdoor hotspots, or temporary deployment wherever dependable and efficient connectivity is needed.

Jerome Alexandre, Director of Product Marketing at Proxim Wireless, said: “Beyond high reliability, our design goals for the AP-9200R were excellent WiFi coverage, high throughput to a large number of connected systems, and fast and simple setup. This IP67-rated platform will keep working in the most demanding conditions, including extreme temperatures, high winds, extreme dust, and high salt.”

Because installations need to be fast and as hands-free as possible, the Bluetooth-enabled Access Point, combined with BlueConnect, our iOS, and Android Apps, give the installer a genuinely portable setup tool.

For more information on the ORINOCO AP-9200R goto

https://www.proxim.com/en/products/introducing-the-next-generation-of-outdoor-access-point-orinoco-ap-9200r

About Proxim Wireless Corporation

Proxim Wireless Corporation (OTC Markets: PRXM) is a pioneer and global leader in advanced WiFi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint outdoor wireless systems designed to deliver high performance and high availability communications.

Proxim technology is all about solving connectivity needs where wired solutions are either impractical or cost-prohibitive.

For further details, please visit https://www.proxim.com

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73246893-e3c7-4dd8 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae4762dd-259e-4292 ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80d311a3-136b-4456 ... 

CONTACT: Contact:

Dael Bartlett
Vice President of Marketing
Proxim Wireless Corporation
Email: DBartlett@proxim.com
Phone: (408) 383 7615




