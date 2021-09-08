checkAd

PGT Innovations welcomes Eric Kowalewski as Executive Vice President of Florida Operations

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, recently named Eric Kowalewski as Executive Vice President of Florida Operations.

Eric Kowalewski, Executive Vice President of Florida Operations for PGT Innovations (Photo: Business Wire).

Kowalewski brings more than 20 years of operations experience in an executive role, with eight of those years in the building products industry, where he has been successful in developing high-performance teams and cutting-edge global supply chains, while also leading multi-site and multi-national manufacturing locations. Most recently, Kowalewski served as Senior Vice President of Operations for Cornerstone Building Brands Residential Group. While there, he was responsible for safety, manufacturing, strategic sourcing, purchasing, engineering, new product development, logistics, quality, forecasting, process improvement and automation for 23 manufacturing plants supporting sales in the Americas.

“As our company continues to grow, we are excited to have Eric join our PGT Innovations family,” said Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations President and CEO. “His broad and impressive operations experience, coupled with his dedication to customer relationships and team development, makes him a solid fit for our organization.”

Kowalewski received his master’s of business administration from Baldwin-Wallace College, and his bachelor’s of science degree in chemical engineering from Ohio University. He is also a certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt. Additionally, Kowalewski is a dedicated community advocate, volunteering at organizations such as United Way, PAL, and Autism Society of America. He will be based out of the PGT Innovations corporate headquarters in North Venice, FL.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. The company is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI, PGT Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, CGI Commercial, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

