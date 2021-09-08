Sigma Lithium Announces Management Updates, New Long Term Performance Award for Co-CEOs and ESG Board Committee Intended to Reach Net Zero Targets by 2024





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGMA Lithium Corporation (“Sigma” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: SGMA ) ( OTC- QB: SGMLF ) is pleased to announce new management appointments of Ana Cabral and Calvyn Gardner as Co-Chief Executive Officers (“co-CEOs”) and Felipe Peres as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) as well as the constitution of an ESG Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (“ESG Committee”) resulting from the program intended to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2024.



Sigma today also announces the approval of a performance award to be granted for the first time to founder and co-CEO Calvyn Gardner and to co-CEO Ana Cabral, with vesting entirely contingent on achieving market cap , environmental and operational milestones that would make Sigma one of the leading lithium producers in the world. To fully vest, Sigma’s market cap would have to grow further to CAD 2 billion (an increase of almost $1.2 billion), and the Company would need to achieve important environmental and operational goals.

CO-CEOs MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS

Sigma has elevated Ana Cabral Gardner from her current role as Chief Strategy Officer to her new role of co-CEO with Calvyn Gardner. In that capacity, Ana will oversee, at C-level, Sigma’s entire breadth of ESG-centric activities, focusing on implementation for the environmental and corporate goals to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2024. Ana will continue to work in close partnership with Sigma’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Maria Salum, in environmental strategy, community relations and impact investing in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region, as part of the Company’s comprehensive social responsibility program. Ana will also maintaining her current duties as Chief Strategy Officer, including overseeing the commercial, business development, corporate finance, regulatory and legal areas.