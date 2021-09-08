checkAd

Sales of Non-Alcoholic Wine to Double by 2031 with Heightened Demand for Alcohol-Free Wine Products. Almost 75% of Non-Alcoholic Wine Sales to Come from Still Non-Alcoholic Wine Fact. MR

The latest study conducted on the non-alcoholic wine market by Fact.MR offers insights into drivers, trend, opportunities, and challenges impacting growth of the market through 2031. The report highlights key factors improving the non-alcoholic wine demand outlook in terms of product type, alcohol concentration, packaging, and sales channel

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per the latest survey by Fact.MR, sales of non-alcoholic wine are expected to reach US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021. Increasing consumption of alcohol-free wine will improve the demand, registering growth at an impressive 10.4% CAGR through 2031.

Growing prevalence of heart diseases due to the consumption of alcohol has driven the consumers to opt for alcohol-free wine to reduce the risk of the diseases. Hence, the demand for sparkling non-alcoholic wine will accelerate during the forecast period.

Sales of still non-alcoholic wine are estimated to decrease and contrary to this, the demand for flavored non-alcoholic wine is expected to increase. As per the report, non-alcoholic grape wine is estimated to be the most preferred product type over the coming years.

Steered by the growing trend of non-alcoholic wine consumption, premium brands are introducing sparkling non-alcoholic wines to cater the surging demand. As per Fact.MR, the alcohol-free wine market will account for more than 78.3% of the market share.

Advent of efficient and user-friendly online channels have made it easier for consumers to purchase their favorite beverage. Especially, following the outbreak of COVID-19, consumers purchase via online channels has increased as they avoided stepping out in fear of contracting the disease.

As a result of convenience of online shopping, which also offers the scope for comparing product and price with other brands, an increasing number of players are collaborating with e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Dan Murphy's and others to recover from the losses incurred due to the pandemic. Backed by aforementioned factors, the market is expected to top the valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn by 2031.

"Leading players are introducing a wide-range of non-alcoholic wine products in diverse flavors to attract consumers. With increasing consumption of non-alcoholic drinks due to mindful drinking, sales of non-alcoholic wine are expected to accelerate over the next decade," says a Fact.MR analyst.

