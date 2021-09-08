Global Ag Paste Market to be Worth around USD 5,000 Million by End of 2026 - Market Research Store

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Findings from Market Research Store report "Ag Paste Market – By Product Type (Back Side Ag Paste, Front Side Ag Paste), By Base Resin (Ceramic based, and Polymer based), By End User (Automotive, R&D. Electronics, Solar energy, Paints & coatings, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" states that the global demand for Ag Paste market in 2019 was approximately USD 2,600 Million. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10% and is anticipated to reach around USD 5,000 Million by 2026.

Owing to increasing use in the solar industry, the Ag Paste Market is expected to expand at a significant pace in the coming years. During the fabrication of photovoltaic (PV) cells, the product is primarily used. To shape a bond, silver paste is widely used in solar cells, automobiles, and electronic components. In comparison to other materials, the product has excellent electrical stability solderability and adhesion. In the coming years, the solar power industry will be driven by increased efforts by governments and private sector companies to increase renewable energy use. Silver paste printing technology is also used in the manufacture of environmentally friendly RFID tags. The electronic label industry, which is used in logistics, clothing, anti-counterfeiting, and unmanned retail, has expanded rapidly in recent years and now exceeds USD 40 billion.

The automotive industry's extensive use of AG paste for defogging systems, antennae, and warning circuits is propelling AG paste's market development. On the other hand, the availability of low-cost substitutes such as copper and aluminum has a negative effect on EMI shielding, even though they do not equal the quality of AG paste. The Ag paste market is growing due to rising demand from PV capacity advancement in the solar industry. The use of Ag paste in the production of multilayer ceramic capacitors, resistors, adhesives, and a variety of other electrical components is propelling the market forward.