Consumers are craving food and recipe ideas and want cooking inspiration. In fact, Meredith predicts that views of “Meal Plans”-related articles and plans will be up 30% across its sites in 2021 versus last year.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), the No. 1 U.S. retailer and world’s largest grocer, today announced a cross-platform partnership with Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), the leading multi-platform media company reaching nearly 95% of women in the U.S., to help millions of busy families plan and prepare meals faster and more easily through AI-powered meal planning, shoppable recipes, visual search, chatbots, and more. The partnership pairs Meredith’s expertise in food content, hyper-local consumer insights and proprietary technology platform with Walmart’s wide customer reach, omnichannel presence, deep product assortment, convenient shopping experience and delivery options. This is the latest strategic addition to Walmart’s thriving grocery eCommerce business.

Through these new shoppable ad experiences, customers can meal plan and add recipe ingredients directly to their Walmart online grocery cart for convenient pickup or delivery. The innovative combination of inspiring content and commerce takes the guesswork out of meal planning for busy families, making it easier and faster to discover, plan, prepare and enjoy delicious meals together.

“Finding ways to help our customers live a little better each day is at the heart of everything we do, and that includes helping them shop more quickly and conveniently for affordable, high-quality products,” said Sarah Henry, senior director of content and influencer marketing at Walmart. “We know that customers today are increasingly looking to shop in the moment, both on and off our platforms. We are focused on meeting customers where they are discovering inspirational content and enhance the customer experience. This partnership with Meredith is an innovative way we can seamlessly help our customers while putting much-needed time back in their day.”

“This wide-ranging partnership with Walmart includes first-party data-driven ‘Make It Easy’ and ‘Kid Foodology’ programs, which reimagine the shopping experience with highly personalized content and ad experiences that deliver unparalleled value every step of the way. As children go back to school, parents return to the office and the fall season takes shape, Meredith and Walmart will help families prepare meals they’ll love and get them on the table faster,” said Corbin de Rubertis, senior vice president of Innovation at Meredith.