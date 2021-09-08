checkAd

Pinnacle Is Still the No. 1 Bank in Nashville With $14.7 Billion in Local Deposits; Grows In 19 MSAs

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) is the No. 1 bank in its hometown of Nashville for four years running, according to FDIC deposit data as of June 30, 2021. The firm grew deposits by $922 million to $14.7 billion in the Nashville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), which includes Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford counties for a growth rate of 6.7 percent.

Firmwide, Pinnacle saw 10.2 percent deposit growth year-over-year to $28.2 billion and grew deposits in 19 out of 20 MSAs reported by the FDIC. That includes 12 markets with double- or triple-digit growth, eight with growth rates greater than 15 percent and one, Atlanta, with 334.5 percent growth year-over-year. This snapshot of deposit numbers as of June 30, 2021, comes from data released this month by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

“In the face of tough competition and at a time when liquidity is still high as a result of the pandemic, Pinnacle’s strategy proved itself again,” said M. Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. “Our continued dominance in Nashville is noteworthy, but several of our markets had equally compelling stories. We’re the fastest growing bank in Memphis by deposits, hold $1.5 billion in Charlotte, $1.3 billion on the South Carolina coast and grew by 18 percent in Raleigh. And Atlanta is quite simply blowing the doors off with nearly $100 million in deposit growth. It all speaks to the success of our approach to banking: Aggressively hire the best, recruit their best clients and offer an unmatched level of personal service. It’s a strategy that works in markets throughout the Southeast.”

In the Nashville MSA, Pinnacle holds 16.43 percent of all deposit market share, ahead of megabanks like Bank of America, Regions, Truist, First Horizon and others. Statewide in Tennessee, Pinnacle grew deposits by $1.8 billion, or 10 percent, for a total of $20.5 billion, which represents 9.63 percent of all deposits held in banks in the state of Tennessee. That makes Pinnacle the state’s second largest locally headquartered bank and the fourth largest overall.

Here are the other market highlights from the most recent report.

Atlanta

By June 30, 2020, Pinnacle had been open in the Atlanta MSA for just six months—four of those during the pandemic—but still managed to build a $29 million deposit base. A year later, the firm holds $126 million in local deposits, a growth rate of 334.5 percent. Pinnacle has just one office in Atlanta, with a second opening in Buckhead later this year, and has grown to 40 local associates.

